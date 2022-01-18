Who wins Survival TODAY, Tuesday, January 18 at Exatlón México?

the tracks of Exathlon Mexico they are getting ready to receive tonight the Guardians and Conquerors athletes who today open the eliminations of week 23; however, before facing the test, the two reality squads fight the Survival.

Now, just a few days before closing the contest, the pace of the contest intensifies with permanence challenges that at the end of the cycle will fire a total of 5 athletes, in such a way that the fight grows as well as the danger of leaving.

In today’s program, Guardians and Conquerors will open the day of Exathlon Mexico with the fight that puts into play one of the biggest risks in the continuation of both groups: the Survival prior to the elimination rounds that determine the next defeated competitor.

This will be the initial low for elimination of the cycle after red and blue fired most of the members who previously reinforced their cadres; However, in social networks theories are being handled about who will be the next participant to say goodbye.

Who wins the Survival in Exatlón México?

The start of the current week showed an increase in energy for the members of the blue squad, elements that, by defeating the Fortress, managed to recover their stay in the most comfortable house.

However, some components of Guardianes also showed great ability to advance by taking the last two medals, as Nataly Gutiérrez and Heber Gallegos overcame the races against the clock that left the Conquistador team without medals.

Despite these victories, social media spoilers add that the duel of Survival in Exathlon Mexico It will mark an advantage for the red line, a squad that apparently would win.

If this result is true, the blue athletes with lower performance would enter the track to defend their permanence in the show, a program that at the end of the day would place the name of the first contestant eliminated from the cycle.

However, it should be noted that the information presented is not confirmed, for this reason, we invite you to follow tonight’s program and do not miss the activities of Exathlon Mexico at 7:30 PM, by the Azteca Uno signal.