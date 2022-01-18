who are your adopted children

The actress has taken advantage of her fame to work for those most in need. For several years, she has been an Ambassador to the United Nations, and has visited different refugee camps, where she decided to change her life and become a mother, a time in her life that she shared with actor Brad Pitt, but why did she adopt Angelina Jolie? ?

Although Brad Pitt decided to give them his last name, it was Angelina who made the decision to adopt her three adopted children. What very few know is that this idea arose when the famous Hollywood actress began working with the United Nations in various regions of Africa.





During an interview with Vanidades magazine, Angelina talked about the first time she thought about adopting:

“He had already been in Cambodia a long time ago, with the United Nations. I had visited many orphanages and schools, which made me think of the idea of ​​adopting a child from that country.”.

But it was not until 2001 when Angelina found her first child, when she started working with UNHCR, to participate in a school program.

While playing with the children, the actress thought: “My son is here”.

During an interview with the Chilean edition of Vogue magazine, the actress spoke of the moment she first saw Maddox, her first adopted son.

“I can’t explain it and I’m one of those who believe in messages or superstitions. But it was real and clear”.

Later she met Pax, who is originally from Vietnam, and his adoption was a conflict for Angelina, as she did not expect to adopt in that country; however, he changed his mind after reading a book on human rights:

“I found myself looking at a picture of a Vietnamese soldier being held captive by Americans. I thought about my own country and our involvement in South East Asia, and why not focus on a future where we are all family. I am so blessed that they have allowed me to be their mother. I am thankful every day“.

Jolie and Brad also adopted Zahara, a girl they met in Ethiopia, and the actress is happy with the multicultural family she has built, despite no longer being with Brad Pitt.

How does Angelina Jolie talk to her adoptive children about her adoption?

“Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home”, Says the actress, who loves to tell her little ones how they came into her life and how the first connection she had with them was.

“I can’t tell you what the pregnancy and birth was like, but I speak in great detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look into their eyes for the first time. Adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world meeting yours. When you are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is complete. They must never lose contact with their origin. They have roots that you don’t have. Honor them, learn from them. It is the most incredible journey to share“.

How has Angelina Jolie’s motherhood been?

“Once you become a parent you belong to other beings, you don’t belong to each other. All my choices condition the lives of my children”, he revealed to Le Figaro a few months ago.

