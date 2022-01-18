Which Blue Monday? Mexican Stock Market Reaches New All-Time High – El Financiero

The main stock market indicators of Mexico achieved new levels during this Monday’s session highs Despite the low liquidity due to the holiday in the United States and few economic indicators of relevance to the market, however, the first results of the companies’ quarterly reports are expected to be positive.

The S&P/BMV IPC increased 0.42 percent, registering a level of 53 thousand 973.27 points, that is, a new level reached and exceeding the ceiling of 54 thousand units for the first time in its history during the session, while the FTSE BIVA grew 0.32 percent, trading at 114.62 thousand points, very close to the historical maximum.

“It is worth mentioning that, during the session, the IPC recorded a new all-time high of 54 thousand 219.14 points, supported by low liquidity. From a technical standpoint, the index continues to trade well above its 50- and 100-day moving average, so a downward correction is likely to be seen in the coming weeks,” said Gabriela Siller, director of analysis. economic base bank.

On the other hand, Ve por Más analysts mentioned that the spread of the virus and the expectation of a sooner withdrawal of monetary support by the largest Central Banks will continue to affect risk appetite, although this could be offset by better figures than what was expected and the cut in interest rates in Chile; attention will also continue in the publication of corporate reports.

record oil prices

International oil prices registered a slight increase due to a decrease in the impact of the omicron variant and the subcontracting of Europe’s energy security with Russia.

WTI rose 0.57 percent to $84.3 a barrel, its highest price since October 26, 2021, while Brent rose 0.66 percent to $86.63 a barrel, its highest level. since October 29, 2014.

“Brent traded near the highest intraday level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron subsided; Europe outsourced its energy security to President Vladimir Putin,” noted Bloomberg.