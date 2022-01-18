2022 has just begun, but we already have with us the great news of the year in terms of video games: Xbox buys Activision Blizzard. However, such a large purchase (for about 70,000 million dollars) is a complex operation full of edges, so it will take a while for us to know all the ins and outs. In that sense, we now know When will Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard become effective?. It has been the CEO of the first of them, the controversial Bobby Kotick, who has explained the situation to his employees, specifying when an agreement that has not yet been sealed could be definitively closed.

NEW: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick sent out the following email to the company today. He says that the deal is expected to only close June of 2023, meaning Activision will remain independent until then. pic.twitter.com/MZAhBrCH14 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 18, 2022

“Transactions of this type can take a while to complete. Until we receive all necessary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions are satisfied, we expect that in sometime in Microsoft’s fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30, 2023, we will continue to operate completely autonomously. I will continue as our CEO with the same passion and enthusiasm that I had and started on this incredible journey in 1991”, said Bobby Kotick (via CharlieIntel) following the big news of the day, month and year.

Activision Blizzard Confirms CEO Bobby Kotick Following Allegations He Knew About Sexual Harassment at the Company

Thus, the closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xbox will occur at some point between July 2022 and June 2023. In the meantime, Activision Blizzard will continue to operate autonomously and Xbox management will not be able to make decisions about who heads up the newly acquired company’s project. Phil Spencer commented a few weeks ago that they were reevaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard by the events that occurred within the North American company and that pointed to the CEO Bobby Kotick, so it is expected that Kotick will not continue in his position when the purchase becomes effective.