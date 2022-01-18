WhatsApp: how to send large files through the application? | Walkthrough | Tricks | Android | iPhone | Social networks | Applications | Messaging | Technology

In addition to facilitating communication between users, the WhatsApp application is also equipped with multiple functions and tools to carry out additional tasks without having to go to other platforms, such as the sending files.

In this sense, the instant messaging service makes it possible to send items with a maximum weight of 100 MB by default. However, there is an easy way to share larger content.

How to send large files by WhatsApp?

The procedure to send material of less than 100 MB is carried out entirely from WhatsApp. While, for heavier content, it will be necessary to resort to a third-party tool, which allows you to send files of up to 2 GB for free.

For files less than 100 MB:

Open the application of WhatsApp from your smartphone or computer Enter the single chat or group where you want to send the file touch the button To attach (paper clip icon) located at the bottom right of the chat Click on the option Document to navigate between your cell phone storage Choose the file in question Play the submit button to share the file in chat.

For files larger than 100MB:

Enter the Wetransfer website from your cell phone or computer Press the button Upload files and select the items you want to send Enter the email address of the sender Write your email, a subject and a message Press the button Send to upload and send the file Copy the download link what you will receive by email Open the application of WhatsApp and enter the respective chat Paste the download link and send it.

Other WhatsApp tricks

How to create a chat with yourself

The trick is to use the groups by WhatsApp. To do this, enter the application and click on the three dots icon to open the options menu. Here select “New Group” to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name for the chat.

When the created group of WhatsApp, it will only be enough to delete the contact that you previously added. Ready, now there will be a chat where the only participant will be you and which you can use to send messages to yourself.

How to access the hidden features of WhatsApp

Did you know that there is a method to access the hidden features of WhatsApp before they are officially released to the public? It’s very simple and all you have to do is participate in the application’s beta program.

The first step is to sign up for the WhatsApp beta tester community. If you are an Android user, you can do it from the Google Play website, by clicking on the “Become a tester” button. Once done, the word Beta will appear next to the app in the app store.

On iOS, the TestFlight app will need to be installed. Upon entering it, press the ‘Continue’ button and then read the terms and conditions. The beta invitation link will appear, there select the option ‘Start testing’. Finally, this will take you to a section to install the trial version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp how to send photos and videos that are automatically deleted?

In order to ensure your privacy, the development team of Goal, the company to which the aforementioned instant messaging service belongs, has worked on different functions that will make you feel more secure when chatting with another person.

One of these tools is the one that allows you to send self-destructing messages, also known as temporary messages. Once you have activated this feature, all the content of your conversations will disappear within seven days automatically.

How to delete WhatsApp call log

To clear the entire history of calls made in WhatsApp, enter the Calls section and click on the three-dot icon to access the menu. There you can choose the option ‘Delete call log’.

But if what you are looking for is to delete only certain calls, WhatsApp offers us the possibility to specifically choose which ones to delete. To do this, go to the section calls and keep your finger pressed on each of them to be able to select them, then click on the trash can icon and that’s it.

WhatsApp: so you can make your voice more ‘sharp’ and send funny audios to your friends

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in recent years, so from time to time it implements new tools to guarantee the best experience for its millions of users. Now a new hidden trick allows you to create modified voice messages and then send them to all your contacts.

Oddly enough, voice messages on WhatsApp have become very popular, which is why the application now allows you to modify your voice and thus be able to send fun messages to all your friends. with an amazing secret trick you will be able to alter your voice and make it much higher pitched, as if you had absorbed a large amount of helium for it. How to achieve this effect on the voice? Here we show you how to activate it.

See the statuses without your contacts knowing

Do you want to see any WhatsApp story without being discovered? In the application there is a simple trick that will allow us to spy on the states of your friends or partner without them knowing and it works both for Android as for iPhone.

Very few users know it, but to get it it will not be necessary to install any additional application, you just have to enter WhatsApp and then Settings < Account < Privacy. There disable the read receipt.

How to convert WhatsApp audios into text messages

There is secret method that allows us to convert the audios that are sent to WhatsApp into text messages, which can be of great help when we are in class or in a work meeting and we cannot reproduce the voice notes that we receive.

Do you want to know the content of voice messages without having to play them? In the next video of Youtube You will be able to know step by step what you must do to transcribe any audio you receive into text in a simple and free way.

WhatsApp: how to have two different accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

How to easily create stickers?

WhatsApp allows us to create our own stickers with any photograph or image that we have saved in the smartphone. To create quality stickers we can use either of these two applications.

The first is called Sticker Maker and is available to users of Android and iOS. This action is very simple to use and you can choose any photo you have on your phone, it can be your friends, co-workers, family members, etc.

The second app is called WSTiK and it offers you tools to erase the background of the photos or crop their size. Its free version allows you to save 16 stickers per pack, but its paid version supports up to 30.

WhatsApp: so you can find photos, videos, audios and documents faster

To search for files on WhatsApp you do not need to install any third-party app, since it is a native function of the application that is available both in its version iOS like in Android, We just have to perform the following steps:

This file search tool is only available in the general interface of WhatsApp, still does not work in the internal search of each individual or group chat, something that is possible in its classic rival Telegram.