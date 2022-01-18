What? Konami’s NFT auction was… a success

It was long ago revealed that Konami intended to celebrate Castlevania’s 35th anniversary with an NFT auction. Although this proposal was repudiated by the players, this auction was held last Friday and, to the surprise of many, it was a success. In total there is talk of profits of more than $150 thousand dollars for the Japanese company.

As VGC reports, each of the pieces in the Konami auction fetched an average of $12,000, with the Dracula’s Castle map NFT fetching a maximum of $26,538. According to estimated calculations, we are talking about a total of $162 thousand dollars, of which, $157 thousand reached the pockets of Konami, since the rest were part of the OpenSea commission, the site where this process was carried out.

Among the 14 pieces was an NFT in the form of a three-minute video highlight of various Castlevania games, which sold for $17,518. On the other hand, someone took home a work of art from the popular Circle of the Moon for more than $17 thousand.

Despite all the controversies, the Castlevania Memorial NFT auction turned out to be quite positive for Konami and considering this was only the first experiment, it is very likely that in the future we will see similar projects with different properties of the Japanese company.

It is clear that those who express discontent with NFTs are a vocal minority. Despite all the hate this business has received, the market continues to grow and make money. Hopefully this will change in the future, and not everything Konami does from now on will be NFT auctions.

Via: VGC