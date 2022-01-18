What is the best diet after recovering from covid-19

CWhen our body fights an infection, such as covid-19, it is very important to eat and drink properly. In these circumstances our bodies increase their nutritional needs and require a diet of energy, protein, vitamins and minerals in order to help them recover.

Foods rich in protein and energy support our immune system and help repair damaged body tissue. Vitamins and minerals in the diet also help in this process.

However, people with COVID-19 may have difficulty eating and drinking for various reasons. For example, loss of appetite or a distorted sense of smell.

If we don’t consume enough nutrients, our body could begin to use its natural reserves of energy, protein, minerals and vitamins. This would lead to weight loss or a feeling of tiredness and weakness.

BENEFICIAL NUTRIENTS FOR THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

Nutrition research indicates that eating plenty of plants helps keep our microbiota and immune system healthy.

Vitamins such as A, B6, B12, C, folic acid, D and E, and trace elements such as zinc, copper, selenium and iron are important in keeping our immune systems working well. Eating a diverse diet allows you to consume sufficient amounts of these substances.

Nuts and seeds are good sources of vitamin E, copper, and iron, while fruits often contain high amounts of vitamin A and C.

Meat is a source of zinc, iron, selenium, and vitamins B6 and B12, while fish is a source of vitamins A, B6, B12, and selenium.

Vitamin D also has an important role in supporting the immune system, although it is only found in a few foods. Even when exposure to sunlight produces the vitamin in the skin, people often have insufficient levels and need supplementation.

WHAT TO EAT IF YOU RECOVER FROM COVID-19

According to the ZOE COVID Study, a UK initiative, people recovering from covid-19 should eat foods that are high in energy (calories) and protein, especially hospital patients.

ZOE researchers recommend a diet with foods rich in protein, such as meat, eggs, fish, and full-fat dairy, or plant-based alternatives, such as legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Consuming enough vitamin C and zinc is especially important when suffering from a respiratory infection, such as covid-19. Oranges and orange juice, red and green bell peppers, and strawberries are examples of foods with high levels of vitamin C.

If your appetite decreases, focus on eating smaller, more frequent meals or snacks throughout the day, according to Emily Monfiletto, senior nutritionist at Baylor Medicine Stratos Integrated Health.

Monfiletto recommends a diet of eating every two to three hours, focusing on protein, as well as foods rich in nutrients and energy.

Good snacks can include apples with peanut butter, fruit with nuts, guacamole, Greek yogurt, smoothies made from fruits, vegetables, and a source of protein, such as nut butter, and nutritional supplement drinks.

Hydration is also key to recovery, which is why Monfiletto recommends consuming water or other beverages every hour throughout the day. Converting food into a drinkable form can also be a diet option for those with loss of appetite.