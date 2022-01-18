What is chronic COVID-19 and what are its symptoms?

What is chronic COVID-19 and what are its symptoms? To answer this question, it is essential to know that for most people who become infected with the new coronavirus, covid-19 is a brief and mild illness, but some experience symptoms that include long-lasting fatigue, nagging pain and shortness of breath for months.

The condition, known as “chronic covid”, is negatively affecting the lives of many people and the stories of exhaustion, even after a short walk, have become quite common.

Although in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus has been on saving lives, there is a growing awareness of the long-term consequences of the disease.

Chronic COVID-19 and what are its symptoms

Long-lasting fatigue, persistent pain and shortness of breath for months are symptoms of chronic COVID-19



Yet even basic questions—such as why some develop the chronic variant or whether they will ever fully recover—are fraught with uncertainty.

As we have mentioned in other informative notes from The Truth News, there is no medical definition or list of symptoms common to all patients: two people with chronic COVID-19 can have very different experiences.

However, the most common feature is crippling fatigue.

Other symptoms include shortness of breath, a cough that won’t go away, joint and muscle pain, hearing and vision problems, headaches, loss of smell and taste, as well as damage to the heart, lungs, and kidneys. and the intestine.

Mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and difficulty thinking clearly have also been reported among sufferers.

The condition can completely destroy people’s quality of life. Chronic covid-19 does not mean only a long recovery for someone who has spent a period in intensive care for the coronavirus.

Even people with relatively mild COVID-19 infections can experience serious and long-lasting health problems.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association followed the cases of 143 covid-19 patients treated at the largest hospital in Rome after they were discharged.

And it found that 87% had at least one symptom nearly two months later and more than half still had fatigue.









Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news.