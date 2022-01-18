What happened to Neve Campbell, the actress of ‘Five in the family’ who triumphed in ‘Scream’

Many have been the actors who have passed through the film industry, and few that the global public remembers today. But, some of them are remembered for certain roles, as in the case of Neve Campbell.

It was not difficult for the Canadian actress to conquer the industry in the United States, and in 1994 she became one of the most beloved, playing Julia Salenger in ‘Five in family’, a series that also launched them to fame matthew fox Y Jennifer Love Hewitt. But, his professional career began on the small screen, being the image of a commercial for Coke in 1991 and passing through youth series such as ‘Cat walk’.

He gained fame in ‘Five in the family’ and ‘Scream’

As Julia Sulinger was until the year 2000, with 150 episodes. As Neve Campbell she participated in other projects on the big screen, such as ‘Young men and witches’, ‘wild games’ and the famous saga of ‘Scream’.

And it is that thanks to the horror saga, Neve obtained greater popularity within Hollywood, playing the protagonist Sidney Prescott in 1996, 1997, 2000 Y 2011. Some films that made him an icon.

After a few golden years, Neve chose some roles that did not succeed in the first decade of the 2000s, something that made him move away from the top stars of Hollywood. However, he returned to the small screen at the end of this decade, with ‘Medium’, also being the protagonist in ‘The Philanthropist’ and in ‘Titanic, blood and steel’, where he participated in six of the 12 chapters.

Then he went through ‘House of Cards’, where he coincided with Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, and after that he went into action with Dwayne Johnson in ‘The skyscraper’ Y ‘Castle in the Ground’.

What does he currently do?

But, for those who have lost track of her in recent years, we come to give you good news, and that is that Neve Campbell will play Sidney again in 2022 in what will be the fifth film by ‘Scream’. Without a doubt, one of the great premieres of this year and lovers of horror movies.