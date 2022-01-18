What are the new measures of the FMF to avoid the homophobic cry in the “Tri” games

Femexfut will implement new rules for the entry of fans (Photo: Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/ Cuartoscuro.com)

The Mexican team is close to resuming activities corresponding to the concacaf octagon heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and with it the mexican fans will return to the stadiums to encourage the Tri in every engagement. However, the presence of Mexican fans at home games has brought problems to the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

The followers of the Aztec team have incurred in the lack of use of the homophobic yellConsequently, the Mexican National Team and the FMF have received sanctions that vetoes the fans in its home games, so the FMF will undertake new protocols to eradicate such behavior.

At a press conference, louis yon, president of the FMF, shared the new guidelines that he will undertake in all the games in which Mexico is local, mainly in the Aztec stadium.

The new measures will be applied when Mexico plays at home (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Among those that stand out is that, the fan must register to enter the stadium and if he shouts the phrase “eeh! p***o” will be expelled from the games of the Tri for five years.

Yon de Luisa pointed out that in the future commitments of the national team there will be a registration to identify all those attending the sports venue and in this way work punctually on the protocols for locate and expel people who incur in discriminatory or violent acts.

The measures are divided into the following four stages:

1. Access control

Fans must register on a website to enter the stadium (Photo: Daniel Augusto/ Cuartoscuro.com)

De Luisa explained that the first thing will implement will be a registration prior to each game. After the fan buys his ticket, the Mexican Federation will enable a page for all people to register their entry; they will have to fill in the fields with their personal information.

Once registration is complete, the page will provide a QR code which must be presented, together with the ticket and one official identificationto enter the stadium.

He also clarified that the minors who come to the stadium can register their ticket with the information of their father, mother or guardian who has valid identification.

2. A positive experience

The stadium and the FMF will take action to promote non-discriminatory environments (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Once inside the stadium facilities, the venue and the Mexican Federation will undertake different actions to integrate fans in an environment that does not discriminate, this is how Yon de Luisa explained it:

“Inside the stadium, dynamics will be implemented that promote healthy coexistence and promote the participation of the fans without discriminatory acts”

3. Security

At this point, the representative of the FMF pointed out that all the stadium security staff will work to quickly identify people who incur in the use of the homophobic cry, so that there will be more vigilance in each of the sections of the sports complex.

There will be greater surveillance in each of the sections of the sports venue (Photo: Rodrigo Herrejón Chávez/Infobae)

Once the fan shouts the phrase prohibited by FIFA, it will be resorted to remove it from the place and with this you will have the support of trained personnel.

“The number of security guards trained to identify and remove from the stadium those who engage in acts of discrimination will be increased”

4. Consequences

Finally, the federation specified that the fan who incurs in discriminatory acts will be punished. With the use of QR code will be given to the person and those who are evicted from the place will be banned for five years of the local matches of the Aztec team.

The person who engages in discriminatory acts will be banned from Tri games for 5 years (Photo: Billy Hardiman/USA TODAY Sports)

“People who are removed from the stadium will not be able to attend the matches of the Mexican National Team, operated by the Mexican Football Federation, for a period of five years.”

According to the president of Femexfut, he pointed out that this protocol will be put into practice during engagements before Costa Rica Y Panama. Yon de Luisa clarified that the FIFA punishment follows current and that the public veto will continue, but the FMF will bring a group of 2,000 fans to test the new surveillance measures.

