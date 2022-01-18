What are the benefits of cinnamon bay leaf tea?

Starting something new is always complicated for people, because we get into something that we have no idea what to expect, but there are times when it ends up being something for the good.

There are healthy drinks that are made ugly for fear of losing the good taste or the tradition of always having the same thing in the morning, but these drinks can have a great benefit without losing quality.

A great combination that gives Benefits for health, as well as a good taste, is the laurel tea with cinnamon, a mixture that will make you start your day in the best way. The infusion will greatly help your body, as the laurel with cinnamon comes included with many Benefits.

the sheet of laurel It has been a great culinary tradition, and thanks to its properties it combats gastrointestinal infections for years, as well as its help to remedy coughs or colds, also eliminating kidney stones, according to scientific studies.

On the other hand, the cinnamon It has antioxidants and compound B1 that favor the reduction of glucose levels in the blood; supported by the fiber it contains to facilitate digestion and relax the muscles, as it contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Now, cinnamon tea with laurel It can work as a powerful digestive and will make you feel more relaxed, as it helps reduce stress. And not only that, it also eliminates excess and fluid retention, as well as menstrual cramps.

As you will see, trying something new can bring many Benefits to your regular life, so it’s time to start trying something new for your health, without neglecting the good taste.