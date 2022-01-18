Wearing a face mask makes you look more handsome, we tell you why

The face mask have proven to be a strong ally in the fight against the pandemic COVID-19 Being a barrier that protects a large part of our face from the entry of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, however, there are those who have found other benefits of this medical instrument, since a recent study ensures that wearing them makes you look more attractive to the individuals who carry them.

The study A recent study by researchers at Cardiff University suggests that the use of face mask could give aesthetic benefits to those who wear them, making them look more Handsome.

Why the use of face masks makes you look handsome

The study which was published in the

Specialized magazine Cognitive Research

, analyzed how it is that the different types of face mask made the physical attractiveness of 40 men increase or decrease, finding that even the type of mask used influences the perception, since the “more men handsome” of the study were those wearing the common blue surgical mask.

It should be noted that previously, at the beginning of the pandemic due to COVID-19, the same group of researchers conducted a preliminary analysis in which it was revealed that people refused to use face mask for fear of “not looking attractive”, however that has changed.

We relate the use of face masks with protection: study

Dr Michael Lewis, a professor at Cardiff University’s School of Psychology, mentioned that the use of face mask can do see more Handsome who wears it because “we are used to health workers wearing blue masks and now we associate them with people in healthcare or medical professions.”

This factor, added to the fact that the pandemic of COVID-19 has made millions of people feel vulnerable, makes our brain associate the use of face mask to feelings such as tranquility and protection, giving us a positive prejudice of those who use it.

The doctor also mentioned that faces are considered significantly more attractive or “handsome” when the person in question wears face mask and indicated that this effect may be the result of hiding physical features in the lower part of the face.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed our perspective

Additionally, Dr. Lewis added that the results of this study, carried out in February 2021, when the use of face mask, completely contradict the study preliminary indication that people did not use the face mask to relate it to “disease”.

In this regard, the Cardiff University researcher mentioned that this is due to evolutionary psychology, which selects data to generate conclusions; in this specific case, the doctor explained, the disease and the evidence on it, can play an important role in mate selection in current generations.

This is because previously, any sign of illness would have been negative in the selection of a partner, however, with the data and evidence collected in recent months, there was a change in our psychology, “so that the face mask they no longer act as a sign of contamination, but of protection” and make individuals who use them be perceived as more attractive or handsome.

