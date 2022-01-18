We tell you what the risk is – El Financiero

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) has made it clear: the probability about what the asteroid “2009 JF1″ impact with the Earth this 2022 is one in three thousand 166. We are talking about a 0.0026 percent chance of the event occurring.

The asteroid, that will approach Earth on the morning of May 6th, It is the fourth that represents the greatest risk, according to the table of “Impact Risk Data” of the POT.

This information was published on January 6, 2021 and the POT no data has changed since then.

The asteroid “2009 JF1″ it is placed below three other possible impacts that do not exceed a 0.060 percent chance of colliding with our planet. The asteroids that represent greater risk are considered for the future.

You can check the “Impact Risk Data” table in the POT in this link.

The news gained a stir a year after its publication thanks to the relationship with the fictional film called Don’t Look Up, released in December 2021 through Netflix. This work narrates the attempt of two scientists to warn the population of the impact of a asteroid that discovered.

What would happen if the asteroid hit the Earth?

Thanks to the stir that the news of the possible collision of the asteroid “2009 JF1″ with the Earth, different authorities have communicated about it.

The science communicator Álex Riveiro has signaled through his twitter account that “the threat seems more real than ever, and yet it is as ridiculous as ever.” On the other hand, he argues that because of the size, “2009 JF1″ the only thing it would leave would be a “shooting star” before impacting the Earth.

In an interview for the Spanish newspaper The world, the scientist of the Planetary Defense Office, Detlef Koschny, points out that there is no cause for alarm about the impact of the asteroid “2009 JF1″. It also maintains that it is the obligation of the corresponding authorities to raise alarm when the possibility of impact exceed 10 percent.

It also compares to asteroid with which it fell in 2013 in Chelyabinsk, Russia, which was two meters more in diameter and left just over a thousand people with minor injuries, although it argues that it was due to the blast wave.

The world He also spoke with Noelia Sánchez Ortiz, an aerospace engineer specialized in planetary defense at the digital innovation consultancy Barrabés.biz. She has the following opinion about “2009 JF1″.

“Yes hits on Earth, it is likely to disintegrate almost completely when entering the atmosphere and what we see is a shooting star, although this will depend on its composition, which we do not know because we have barely been able to observe them. If, due to its composition, some larger pieces that fell to the earth’s surface survived, the damage it would cause would not be serious.

Currently, the European Space Agency also monitors said asteroid.