We leave you the great goal of Marcelo Flores against Bournemouth

Marcelo Flores keep shining on England. The Mexican striker scored again in the Premier League League Cup with the lower categories of Arsenal against Bournemouth and it was a real goal. A definition that reflects the technique you have.

The rise of Marcelo Flores at Arsenal it’s being meteoric. The player, who also has Canadian nationality, was in charge of opening the scoring against Bournemouth with a true goal, with a first-intention definition inside the area.

Not even two minutes of play had elapsed when the goal came from Marcelo Flores. The striker appeared inside the area after a series of rebounds inside the area to define with his left leg, completely to the other side of the goalkeeper.

It was recently when flowers was promoted to Arsenal Under-23. Until now he had been part of the Under-21 but the great level that he has shown, led him to continue growing within the team, to the point that in England there is already talk of him being able to play with those led by Mikel Arteta.

This was the eighth goal of flowers In the season. The Mexican has played 15 games, in which he has scored that many goals, in addition to having distributed two assists. He is one of the footballers who contributes the most to the offensive within the English team.

Marcelo Flores He was even summoned with the Senior Mexican National Team to play a friendly match against chili. He did not have the minutes that many expected but it was the beginning of his journey with the Aztec team, which could be spectacular, taking into account that it is the year in which the Qatar World Cup 2022.

