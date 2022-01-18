“We have already squeezed the stones”: Lorenzo Córdova left the revocation of the mandate in the hands of the SHCP

The president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, assured that it is in the hands of the SHCP to carry out the revocation of the mandate as mandated by the EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez Law



Lorenzo Córdova responded to the president’s statements Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who considered that it has been demonstrated that the National Electoral Institutel (INE) does have sufficient resources to organize the revocation from mandate.

However, the president counselor assured in an interview with Carlos Marín in Millennium Television that the Institute has already “done its homework” to try to obtain resources. “He has already squeezed the stones and removed all the water he could, despite the cut, we collected 1,570 million pesos,” said the official.

Despite this, he assured that now will depend on the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) the correct execution of the revocation of the mandate, to whom they requested a total of one thousand 738 million pesos to meet the objective.

Otherwise, he warned, carry out the democratic exercise with the resources they have and with the best quality that is in their hands, because they have not been given the right conditions.

“The revocation of the mandate is going to be done (…) and it is going to be done very well because the INE is going to do it, unlike the exercises that have been done until now; perhaps not as required by law, but that is not the responsibility of the INE because the resources have not been generated for it,” Córdova explained to the Mexican journalist in Millennium.

The president of the INE assured that if they do not receive the requested budget, they will carry out the democratic exercise only with the resources they have at hand (Photo: Twitter/INEMexico)

In the case of the money that the INE directors earn, Córdova assured that they do have higher salaries than that of the President of the Republic, López Obrador, but only for this term.

The foregoing, since the directors and staff of the INE They do not receive a room, clothing, permanent food and they do not have security, which would make the comprehensive salary of Andrés Manuel López Obrador much higher.

“When the Chamber does its job, it will become clear that all of this is a bubble in a discussion with media effects rather than substance,” assured the president of the National Electoral Institute.

It will be on February 4 when the INE decides whether or not to issue the call, based on the number of signatures received Photo: Cuartoscuro

With a cutoff to January 16, 2022, the INE reported that there was an advance of 99.40% in the count of support received in the app and in physical format, with a total of two million 741 thousand 685 supports in the nominal list.

Through its application for mobile devices One million 382 thousand 31 supports were received, which were reviewed in their entirety. On paper, nine million 721 thousand 907 supports were received. So far, five million 977 thousand 207 supports are under verification, and three million 744 thousand 700 support remain pending verification.

According to the published graph, so far, 21 entities reached 3% of the required signatures in its nominal list, exceeding the minimum of 17 states imposed by law.

It is contemplated to hold the mandate revocation day on April 10, 2022 (Photo: Twitter / INEMexico)

However, the number could undergo variations over the days, because it is preliminary information. For example, once the count is complete, duplicate signatures will be removed of the same citizen that are in both formats, among other things.

It will be on February 4 when the INE decides whether or not to issue the call, based on the number of signatures received, which must reach 3% of the people on the nominal list of voters at the federal level and in 17 states. . It is planned to hold the mandate revocation day on April 10, 2022.

