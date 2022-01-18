We clear doubts, these are all the Xiaomi whose update to MIUI 13 has been confirmed – Xiaomi News

In recent days there has been talk of MIUI 13 and which phones will it arrive. Many of these lists that we can find on the net have been generated based on those models that have been updated through the Chinese ROM and therefore have very little to do with reality.

Although Xiaomi has confirmed that it will update a large part of its catalog of smartphones, the truth is that for the international market the firm has only confirmed the update to MIUI 13 to a small number of devices.

In view of this and in order to clarify any doubts, below we compile all those devices that will update to MIUI 13 and that have been officially confirmed by Xiaomi (Global and European ROM), as well as those that, although they have not been named by the firm, their update has been initiated internally.

Only these models have been confirmed for update to MIUI 13

If we only take into account the models that Xiaomi has officially confirmed, these are:

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

XiaomiPad 5

According to the company itself, the Global and European version of MIUI 13 will arrive on these models throughout this quarter, that is, between the end of January and mid-March. In addition, as we told you in this article, Xiaomi has started the first internal tests of MIUI 13 for the POCO F3, so we could also include it in this first list of really confirmed models.

Notably These are probably not the only devices we see MIUI 13 on.. In addition to this, it is likely that little by little Xiaomi will confirm other models such as the Redmi Note 9 series, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10T.