Warner Bros will have millionaire losses due to the weak box office figures of the new film with Keanu Reeves

In August 2019, Warner Bros. confirmed that the fourth installment of “Matrix” (referred to as “The Matrix Resurrections”) one of the most remembered science fiction sagas in history and who has Keanu Reeves as protagonist.

After the premiere of the first trailer for the mythical saga, it was confirmed that the film will once again feature Keanu Reves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their traditional roles. Neo and Trinity. In addition to the protagonists, the cast is made up of Jada Smith and Lambert Wilson, who return to their roles within the saga, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eréndira Ibarra.

However, and despite expectations, after its first weekend of release in China, the new production of Warner Bros seems to keep adding disappointments. And it is that it was known that in its first days in the Asian market, the tape has managed to raise only $7.5 million, which with the proceeds from the rest of the world add up $140 million. However, this figure is much lower than previously thought, since Warner invested 190 million Produced by “The Matrix Resurrections” and so that a movie in Hollywood to be profitable, it would have to raise at least double what was invested.

The synopsis of “The Matrix Resurrections” indicates that: “In a world of two realities, everyday life and what lies behind it, Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once again. The choice, while an illusion, remains the only way in or out. out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever.

The fourth part of Matrix came to theaters around the world last December 23, 2021.