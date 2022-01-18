Unnecessary use of radiotherapy persists in patients with terminal cases

Of the patients who died, 78.4% received consistent radiotherapy, but the other 21.6% received inconsistent radiotherapy.

The analysis collected data on patients aged 65 years and older who died within 90 days of planning treatment.

The use of unnecessary radiation therapy in patients with metastatic cancer nearing the end of life remains much higher than guidelines suggest, a comprehensive US database study concludes. Underscoring the need for better adherence to guidelines, experts say

For the authors of the study, no patient should undergo extensive or prolonged treatments that are not based on evidence.

“Given the the patients end-of-life patients are a particularly vulnerable population, clinicians should be concerned that extended radiation therapy is still quite common in this population,” added Patricia Santos, MD, of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in the New York City. .

Lead author Erin Gillespie, MD, also of Sloan Kettering, agreed. “Our findings should be important for both the patients as for the doctors, since excessive or unnecessary treatment of any kind can increase the risk of potential harm without proven benefit.”

“And the stakes are arguably higher for the patients with metastatic cancer, for whom quality and not the amount from life is our main goalGillespie stressed. The study results underscore “the importance of not offering prolonged treatment to any patient, as some will invariably end up spending a disproportionate amount of remaining days in treatment“, He said.

The primary outcome was guideline-inconsistent radiation therapy, the authors note. Santos explained that radiation therapy was considered “non-concordant” if the number of treatments exceeded 10 fractions or the radiation was delivered using a technique that has not been recommended by the American Society of Radiation Oncology.

As part of the campaign Choosing Wisely , ASTRO has widely stated that physicians should not routinely use extended fractionation schedules for palliation of bone metastases , nor should they routinely add adjuvant radiation therapy to the entire brain to stereotactic radiosurgery for limited brain metastases.

For the study, the team analyzed 467,781 episodes of radiation therapy.

Of these, 16% used radiation therapy to target bone and brain metastases (9.2% were bone metastases, 5.8% were brain metastases).

About 3.7% of the group died within 90 days of radiotherapy, about half of whom died of bone metastases and the other half of brain metastases.

From the patients who died within 90 days of receiving radiation therapy, 78.4% received guideline-compliant radiation therapy, but the other 21.6% received guideline-nonconsistent radiation therapy, the authors report.

In the multivariate analysis, the patients who were treated at a hospital-affiliated center were half as likely to receive guideline-nonconsistent radiation therapy with an adjusted odds ratio (aOR) of 0.50.

The patients older than 75 to 85 years were 10% less likely to receive guideline-inconsistent radiation therapy with an ORa of 0.90, while the patients 85 years and older were 27% less likely to receive guideline-inconsistent radiation therapy with an ORa of 0.73. Both age groups were compared with patients between 65 and 75 years of age.

Conversely, the patients who had undergone a major procedure were 17% more likely to receive non-guideline radiation therapy, while those who had received chemotherapy were 26% more likely to receive the same inappropriate treatment.

Curiously, the patients who were expected to survive more than 30 days after their treatment planning appointment were at increased risk of receiving guideline-inconsistent therapy, the researchers note.

For example, the patients whose survival was projected to 60 days after their treatment planning appointment were nearly five times more likely to receive guideline-inconsistent radiation therapy with an aOR of 4.72. Those projected to survive up to 90 days after their treatment planning appointment were nearly 7 times more likely to receive guideline-inconsistent radiation therapy with an aOR of 6.55. Both groups were compared with patients whose survival was not projected beyond 30 days (p < 0.001 for both endpoints).

“Overall, our results showed that the odds of receiving concordant radiation outside the guidelines were higher if the patient lived more than 30 days after treatment,” Santos acknowledged. “This probably speaks to the fact that the patients who are perceived to have a better prognosis often receive more aggressive forms of care,” he added.

However, the fallacy in that thinking, Santos pointed out, is that prognosis can be very difficult to assess in patients with metastatic disease, especially when the cancer has moved to the bone and brain.

Although the claims data analyzed in this study did not allow the researchers to assess functional status at the time of treatment, “our guiding principle was that the guidelines generally apply to all the patientsregardless of prognosis,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, the fact is, Santos pointed out, that the goal of care for any individual patient can be dynamic at least at the beginning of treatment; if that goal moves toward improving survival, “treating a patient with definitive or palliative intent can dramatically change the ways radiation is delivered.”

This problem could be remedied by involving palliative or supportive care services earlier in a patient’s treatment process, since hiring these services early can minimize the risk of overtreatment, Santos suggested.

