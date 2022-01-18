Unexpected rivalry: the curious “wet ear” from Tom Holland to Tom Cruise

The coronavirus forced the film industry to pause prolonged, but with the passing of the months and the appearance of protocols specially designed to take care of the actors and the entire team, the recordings resumed their usual course.

In that sense, Tom Cruise has prided himself on being the first to get to work after the first wave of the pandemic , or at least so he declared during an interview with Empire magazine.

But nevertheless, Tom Holland was in charge of making it clear that this was not the case by launching a spicy comment against his colleague . During a press conference of Uncharted, the film based on the popular PlayStation game, the actor assured that they began filming four months before Mission Impossible 7.

“I am very proud of how hard everyone worked, because we made this film at the height of COVID. I know Tom Cruise loves to say he brought the movie industry back, but he forgot about this little movie called Uncharted that was filmed four months before that one“, He expressed without giving much thought during the conference at CES, the famous fair of the technology industry that takes place in Las Vegas. “Thus I am very proud of what we have doneAnd if we were lucky enough to do it again, it would be really exciting.”

Tom Holland in Uncharted, a film that sparked controversy.

“I am responsible for thousands of jobs. All my friends in the industry, the people who are in distribution, and my team, they said: ‘What are we going to do? I can end up losing my house.’ So I told the studio and the industry: ‘We will come back. Let’s get everybody back to work. We’re going to start shooting in the summer and we’re going to figure out how to do it safely,’” Cruise had said a few months ago.

the protagonist of top gun He assured that he was in charge, together with his team, of establishing protocols. “We told other studios what we did, how we did it, and the existing protocols”, he explained in his chat with Empire. “Other movies followed us as a result. They said: ‘Well, the Mission continues, they don’t stop’. I kept calling my friends, telling them: ‘Get your movie back, this is how I’m doing it,'” he said.

In an audio that was leaked during the recording of Mission Impossible 7, in the midst of his anger that the team did not respect the protocols, the actor reaffirmed that thanks to them the industry was active. “We are the gold standard. They’re in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and in what we are doing. I talk on the phone with all the damn studios at night, with the insurance companies, with the producers, and they all follow us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs”, Cruise pointed out before insulting his interlocutor. “People are losing their damn homes because our industry is closed. They will not put food on your table or pay for your college education. With that I sleep every night, with the future of this (…) industry!

Tom Cruise and his fury in the middle of the filming of Mission Impossible 7

The movie Uncharted is inspired by the video game series namesake, which is an established success of PlayStation consoles. There Holland plays Nathan Drake, the fortune hunter protagonist of the adventures. The film has the performance of consecrated as Antonio Banderas Y Mark Wahlberg (playing Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Drake’s best friend and mentor) and young stars like Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali and Patricia Meeden.