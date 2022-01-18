Top 7 of the best series left by 2021

In 2021, and with it the retrospectives, reflections and even why not call it that? Tributes to what has left us last year. Television is one of them, of course. 2021 has ended with some impressive titles, including some series that will occupy the top positions of the best television series of the decade and maybe even of all time.

It is not easy to choose the new series that deserve to be on a list of the best shows of the year, but we have accomplished the mission. Below you will find our best picks.

As for the excellent seasons of the series we already know, it’s another special, but that’s another story. If you want to be really picky, you could say that some of our favorite series were outclassed by others in our reviewers’ opinion, and perhaps a series that’s fairly new, like the long-awaited ‘Star Wars’ book about Boba Fett.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

A comedy created by actor/comedian Steve Martin and television writer John Hoffman, Murders in the Building is a comedy-drama with elements of suspense. The series follows three neighbors in a New York apartment building. It is a story about their lives and the people around them.

Selena Gomez and veteran comedian Martin Short – podcast enthusiasts and lovers of crime thrillers – decide to create their own podcast about their ongoing investigation into the murder of a young man in their building.

THE SQUID GAME

There is no doubt that the Korean series Squid Game has been the television phenomenon of 2021. Created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, director of the very interesting and very epic The Fortress (2017). The Squid Game is a horror game based on social consciousness that is as brutal as it is excellent: 456 people accept, without knowing what awaits them, to participate in a macabre game that awards a million dollars won, but in which the It is normal to receive a cruel and terrifying death.

In the series, the quote “Man is a wolf to man” is attributed to Thomas Hobbes, especially if the former is rich and the latter are all poor. Hwang’s work is a world of creative torture, halfway between playful and labyrinthine, like Escher’s drawings. It perfectly combines (as only Koreans seem to know how to do) its pleasure potential with terrifyingly dramatic moments.

INVINCIBLE

Robert Kirkman, comic book writer and author, turns his own line of Invincible comics into a television series. Robert Kirkman, who has written The Walking Dead comic book series, will direct the series and co-write it with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, known for writing Superbad and Pineapple Express. Kirkman, of course, is faithful to the source material: an approximation to the superhero realism within its fantastic and brutal logic in the visceral action shown.

Although Invincible tackles the superhero genre more directly, it does so in an existentialist rather than a satirical manner. The Boys is certainly a satire of the genre, but Invincible is more of an existentialist deconstruction of the superhero genre.

Image Comics has a lot of characters and storylines that get more complex chapter by chapter. Let’s hope they make an Image Comics cinematic universe.

MARVEL: MOD OK

MODOK is the only Marvel series in 2021 that is not in the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is the brainchild of actor Patton Oswalt, who also voices the hero, and writer Jordan Blum, who wrote the screenplay for The Father of Made in the USA. Wrong and rude.

This is certainly strange, and it has its good points. MODOK is a complex stop-motion network that works as a crazy sitcom with its multifunctional family as the protagonist, and also as a cynical parody of the industry superhero film dominating contemporary visual media. And it was created by Marvel Entertainment, its main creator.

You can’t help but love its main character, MODOK. He is the personification of the ugly supervillain destined to fail in each of his crazy plans.

THE WHITE LOTUS

The White Lotus tells us the hilarious story of the rich who cry a little less than the rest. The series is created by Mike White, writer of School of Rock (2003) and Super Nacho (2006), who paints with caustic wit and biting humor the lavish vacations at a resort for the very clingy rich.

Fortunately, the cast of The White Lotus emerge relatively unscathed from their adventures. The White Lotus shines for its character design: Murray Bartlett is especially good as the deranged hotel manager. Jennifer Coolidge is also fantastic as depressed alcoholic and succubus that absorbs the emotions. The show is a surgical dissection of the moral poverty of those who can do anything simply because they can afford it.

ARCANE

Adaptation of the wildly popular Riot Games video game ‘League of Legends’ (2009), but served by the same Riot Games studio but using the French animation studio Fortiche Production, Arcane was one of the big surprises at the end of the year. With superb animation, a mix of 2D and 3D, science fiction and steampunk, with a cinematic language and the language of the “game”, the series is shocking and moving for the sheer beauty of its aesthetics and for the thorny story.

filled with rich and complex characters and a story that cannot be predicted, adding even more layers of enjoyment and maturity to the plot.

MARE OF EASTTOWN

Brad Ingelsby and Craig Zobel have created this new series, directed by Craig Zobel, which tells the story of a detective investigating a murder in a small Pennsylvania town. Kate Winslet is excellent in the role of a mother whose life seems to be falling apart. Mare’s story is full of false and suspicious leads. It captures the essence of that small town where everyone knows each other and where tragedy seems to dwell like a chronic illness.

That is why it works so well in its internal mechanism: because it is a sharp portrait of a place, its inhabitants and its customs, and because the investigation manages a fine suspense shaken by abrupt plot twists. That’s why it works so well, and also because Kate Winslet, I’ve already mentioned her.