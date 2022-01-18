Tonight on TV: An epic and crazy action movie, but is it only for fans? – Movie News

At 10:30 p.m. you can see ‘Los mercenarios III’ on FDF, a film with a stellar cast but… perhaps nothing more.

Tonight on television you have a date with the most insanely epic action movie of recent years; however, we have already warned that it is not suitable for everyone and that you may have to be a fan to fully enjoy it. We talk about the mercenaries 3, which is broadcast today at 10:30 p.m. on FDF, and which is a display of testosterone and familiar faces of action cinema like few productions have.

To define the film, it is enough to name the names that we find in its cast. Attends: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Ronda Rousey and Terry Crews, among others. The crème de la crème of action movies. While it is a luxury to bring them all together on the same tape, the truth is that the only value of the film is that, that they are all fighting at the same time.

The good thing is that the mercenaries 3 does not hide. The team is fully aware that the film is made solely to entertain fans of action movies and pay homage to the great figures of the genre. It is not intended to stand out as an Oscar movie, but rather dedicates its two hours of duration to impossible tricks, big plans -the bigger, the better- and special effects loaded with explosions and gunshots.

Of course, it is also made for its luxury cast to show off. That’s not cheating there either. If you have Schwarzenegger, Statham and Stallone in the same movie you expect there to be a bit of ego fighting, showing off and showing that they are the toughest guys in Hollywood, right? In that the film knows how to laugh at itself and is appreciated.

who have enjoyed The mercenaries Y The mercenaries 2 They know exactly what they are dealing with. “He is once again the shangri-la actioner that is expected and desired from this saga”, writes Xavi Sánchez Pons in his review for SensaCinema, “Are noteworthy jokes about premature ejaculation, cholesterol and the danger of a heart attack of some of the most veteran protagonists”. The only thing that fails in this new installment is the inclusion of a new group of mercenaries who can not do anything to be at the level of the masters.

In conclusion, if you want to see the best of action cinema doing the best they know how to do, you can’t miss it the mercenaries 3 tonight on FDF at 10:30 p.m. If you can’t turn on the TV at that time, it’s also available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar+. If you like this genre, do not miss the list of the best action movies of SensaCinema.

