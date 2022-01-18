Tom Hanks has four children, but two of them are not with Rita Wilson

ads

We all have our favorite Hollywood couples, but there’s one specific duo that we think everyone, hands down, absolutely loves: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The two have been married for over 30 years and have been through many ups and downs together.

In 2020, Tom and Rita were some of the first public figures to be diagnosed with COVID-19. They had undergone treatment and quarantine in Australia because they were already there for a performance Rita did at the Sydney Opera House and for the production of Tom’s Elvis Presley biopic.

The couple was able to recover and travel back to the US and have been doing well ever since. And with their 33-year marriage anniversary approaching, it felt good to dig deeper into their relationship. Let’s take a moment to get to know your children. You may be familiar with one of them as they have frequented the big screen just like their father. You may also be surprised to learn that there are also stepchildren involved in their family.

The celebrities met on the set of the show Bosom Buddies, where Tom was a regular for two seasons and Rita had guest-starred in an episode. “Rita and I just looked at each other and, kaboing, that was it. I asked Rita if it was real to her, and she just couldn’t deny it,” she revealed to GQ about the first time they met.

And from there, it was kind of history for them.

When they first debuted as a couple, Tom was still married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes, whom he ended up divorcing before marrying the actress and musician. Tom and Rita had two sons together: Chester “Chet” Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks.

Chet, 30, is an actor and rapper who has appeared in such works as Your Honor, Empire, Shameless and Curb Your Enthusiasm. His youngest son, Truman, 25, works behind the scenes and has held production positions within the camera and electrical department on well-known projects such as West Side Story, Black Widow and Charlie’s Angels, according to his IMDb page.

Tom Hanks has two other children from his previous marriage.

In his first marriage to Samantha, who died in 2002 of bone cancer, the Oscar-winning actor had two children: Colin Hanks, now 43, and Elizabeth Hanks, who is 38. Colin has a long list of accolades. , which includes starring in movies like Orange County, King Kong, The House Bunny, The Great Buck Howard, and the Jumanji film series. As for television, he has been seen on Roswell, Band of Brothers, Dexter, Fargo and more. Elizabeth is also an actress, producer, and writer.

The Hanks family, including the four children, seem to have a great relationship. They have been photographed together walking the red carpet as a unit at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020, where Tom received the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Tom and Rita are also grandparents. They have two granddaughters, Olivia and Charlotte, by Colin and his wife, Samantha Bryant, and another, Michaiah, by Chet.