Tom Cruise could be the new “Iron Man” in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Since ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ it came to theaters and became one of the best moments of our cinephile lives; attention has begun to turn to ‘Doctor Strange 2’, the next adventure of the Sorcerer Supreme of the UCM, more specifically, about who will appear in the titular multiverse.

The UCM has wreaked havoc across time, space, and reality over the past year: ‘WandaVision’ established the “destiny of the Scarlet Witch to destroy the world” with forbidden magic; ‘loki’ broke the timeline, causing several more to go haywire; Y ‘No Way Home’ almost destroys the multiverse.

The first teaser of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ focuses on the consequences of the sorcerer’s decisions on ‘Spider-Man’, and “Strange” himself (benedict cumberbatch) is considered the “greatest threat to our universe.”

Filming recently wrapped on the reshoots, which are rumored to include more cameos after the nostalgic success of ‘No Way Home’. It has been speculated with a series of appearances -none of them confirmed-, among them that of “Tony Stark” of Tom Cruise.

TO Cruise was offered the role before Robert Downey Jr; since the latter was considered a great risk at the time. However, the actor ‘Top Gun’ said he didn’t feel that “out to workSo he refused. His appearance in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ would probably be a short fan service, rather than precede any larger commitment to the UCM.

After the acquisition by Disney from the superhero catalog 20th Century Fox, fans have anticipated the introduction of the X Men, the Fantastic four and other characters.

Well, it’s possible that ‘Doctor Strange 2’ also include cameos from characters like the “Wolverine” from Hugh Jackman; the “Professor X” of Patrick Stewart; the “magnet” Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen; Not to mention “Deadpool” from Ryan Reynolds and maybe even from “Mr. Fantastic” by Ioan Gruffudd. Naturally, the cast of ‘The Fantastic Four’ from 2015.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ It will hit theaters on May 4, 2022.