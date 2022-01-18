Tigres agrees to sign Igor Lichnovsky for four years

Al Shabab confirmed the sale of the Chilean to the felines and now Salcedo will go to Toronto FC.

Video: Tigres signs Igor Lichnovsky for the next four years

For: Alvaro Cruz Santibanez JAN. 18. 2022

tigers agreed with Al Shabab the signing of Igor Lichnovsky for the next four years, so the Chilean will travel to Mexico in the next few days to carry out medical tests and sign his contract that will take him back to the MX League, reported Vladimir Garcia, of TUDN.

On their digital platforms, Al-Shabab confirmed the agreement with tigers: “Al shabab accepted Tigres’ offer to sign Igor. The club thanks the player for the period he was with the team.”

After the purchase of Lichnovsky, the exit door is opened to Carlos Salcedo, who will sign a three-year contract with Toronto FC, with an option for one more, will be the highest-paid defender in the mls and will wear the number three.

Lichnovsky arrived at Necaxa in 2017 and played one year with the Rays. There were 34 games and all of them started. His performance led him to Blue Cross in 2018 when Pedro arrived Caixinha As a coach, he played 62 games there and 51 as a starter. Last year he went to the Al Shabab Club “by a mandate from God,” the Chilean said in a video.