This precious 5G beast pulls its price, with Snapdragon 778G and 65W charging

The realme GT Master Edition drops in price again, now it can be yours for only 276 euros in this beautiful color.

The realme GT Master Edition It was one of the great launches of Realme last year, with a value for money that makes it one of the best purchases of the moment. If the GT Master Edition is already interesting with its recommended retail price, now it is even more so after falling to the €276 in amazon in its “Cosmos Black” version.

Usually, this smartphone in its 6GB + 128GB version can be purchased for 349 euros, so the current discount exceeds 70 euros. Not bad at all if we take into account that the processor Snapdragon 778G is the one that gives life, that has 5G connectivity and a brutal 65W fast charge. In addition, on Amazon you can also buy the model Voyager Grey. for a little more, €279.

Buy the powerful realme GT Master Edition with more than 70 euros discount

The design is one of the strengths of the realme GT Master Edition. We are not just referring to your beautiful aesthetic, but also because it is a light and thin phone. Specifically, it has a thickness of 8 millimeters and a weight of 178 grams, offering a pleasant sensation when we have it in our hands. On its front we find a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, with resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz which provides a pleasant experience.

The terminal processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a chip that wastes power whatever the task you want to entrust to it. As we saw in the review of the realme GT Master Edition, the performance is fantastic. In addition, this processor has 5G modem integrated. The factory operating system is Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, with update to Android 12 in March.

The realme GT Master Edition on sale is also a good smartphone for taking photos, especially thanks to its 64 MP main camera. This is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro sensor, while the front camera is 32 MP and gets very good selfies.

Nothing wrong with the realme mobile in terms of autonomy, with a 4,300mAh battery inside that easily reaches the day of use. Furthermore, being compatible with 65W fast charge, it takes just over half an hour to fully charge. By the way, the fingerprint reader is located on your screen.

