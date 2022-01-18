this is what brands do in this universe

First the theory, now the practice. We have brought you an article on how the metaverse works . if you still see this as a Silicon Valley madness that wants to overinflate us with an unrealistic technology, keep reading and you will see some of the very real actions that brands have done in the metaverse. Many questions remain about what part of our lives we will spend there, and with what level of realism, but many brands are already proposing actions that teach us how a brand can offer an online experience. Will you conceive them tomorrow? In the end, you are a conceptualizer of experiences, right?

Beyond the meetings and the organization of work, the metaverse can be revolution for brands and events. Although some resist the uncertainty that it still entails, many are experimenting, with quite correct results (although it is still difficult to say if it is the enthusiasm of some crazy “early adopters” who just want to try what is making a sensation today, or a real change in the consumer). Examples?

TV contests. One of the first references can be found in television contests. At “Metaverse Talent Show 2021”, virtual artists show, as in any other in the “real” world, to a jury and spectators how they do things impossible in the analog world. With a quite shocking and credible experience, as you can see in this video.

Fashion shows. H&M was encouraged to do the first parade in that parallel world to present a new sustainable and circular collection in an immersive experience, creating digital doubles of the guests who paraded with garments from the collection in a virtual environment generated in real time. Is it enjoyed just like a real one? Most think not, but it is a sample of how all sectors want to be present in the metaverse, you can see it in the image above.

In relation to other specific cases, Zara has teamed up with the South Korean firm Ader Error to launch a clothing collection that will be sold in physical stores, online and in a digital universe. Virtual replicas of the garments can be purchased on the Zepeto virtual reality platform where users create 3D avatars that interact with other people.

Another case is the idea that you had gucci, in collaboration with Roblox, to celebrate its 100th anniversary: ​​an exhibition at the Gucci Garden from Florence that teleports us to the world created by Alessandro Michele through an immersive and multisensory experience. The creative director has managed to take his ideas out of his poetic imagination and take them to something physical, capturing them in fifteen different rooms.

On the other hand, Balenciaga has introduced its products in Fortnite Y Van’s has created “Vans World” within the Roblox gaming platform. And many others are preparing…

virtual concerts:lThe same thing happens with concerts, artists like Ariana Grande or Travis Scott, in collaboration with Fortnite, have already been encouraged to try.

Brand experiences: Nikeland is the name of the metaverse of Nike in collaboration with Roblox, an online fashion platform. Mainly, the essence of this game is that, to play, but not only what the video game developers have created, but also that you can create your own and earn money with it. In addition, it encourages physical activity, because if you use the mobile’s accelerometer to count movements and steps, those movements can be transferred to the game to turn them into incredible runs or jumps.

The first open metaverse developed in Spain by Vodafone, Vodafone 5G Reality, is a space where the company’s clients can enjoy immersive experiences. It is expected that it can be enjoyed in the first half of 2022 and can be enjoyed from the smartphone, with augmented reality or virtual reality glasses.

Big parties: aor one of the most notorious cases has been the New Year’s Eve party in the Decentraland metaverse, where the traditional Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop was replicated, followed by a big party, thanks to the cryptocurrency company Digital Currency Group (DCG) and the Jamestown real estate company, owner of One Times Square.

There are many questions still to be resolved: How would it affect economically? Would it exclude part of the population for not having access to these technologies? What level of realism will we reach? What seems clear is that so many brands are investing so much in this new field that is the metaverse, that there is probably a market that will be very real. Ahhh and the best thing: a conceptualizer of experiences (this is you) would have to form, position himself, as a conceptualizer of experiences in the metaverse, don’t you think?