This is the fabulous penthouse that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold in New York

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have achieved a round deal with the sale of one of their many valuable properties: if they acquired the penthouse in 2017 for 17.7 million euros, they closed the sale deal shortly before Christmas for 25.4 million , that is, they pocketed more than eight million euros just for letting time pass. Located at 443 Greenwich St, in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York, they have had Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles and Formula-1 driver Lewis Hamilton as neighbors.

The living room is a huge space. The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

The couple bought the duplex in 2017 and have earned 8.5 million euros from the operation. The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

According to the plans, the apartment is a duplex of 500 m2 facing north, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms plus two powder rooms. An elevator leads directly to the attic where we find a 12 meter long living room with a fireplace. On the second floor there is a hobby room that opens onto a huge 220m2 terrace with outdoor kitchen. The buyer is the company Menemshovitz NY Realty Inc., the same company that paid the outrageous figure of 43 million euros for a triplex penthouse on Broome St, in SoHo, the building where actor Heath Ledger died.

The kitchen, with designer furniture. The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

One of the four bathrooms in the property. The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

The flat has four bedrooms. The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

Before getting rid of the Tribeca flat, Timberlake and Biel sold another one in SoHo for 5.5 million euros. They currently reside in the state of Montana, where they had a residence built in the exclusive Yellowstone Club. To his real estate portfolio must be added a 100-hectare farm plus a farm on a plot of 50 others near Nashville (Tennessee) and, finally, what was Errol Flynn’s mansion in Los Angeles, in the Hollywood Hills, and which Timberlake he bought from Helen Hunt in 2015.

Among the building’s amenities, this heated pool. The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

In addition to the spa-like pool with travertine walls, there is a full gym, wine cellar, Turkish bath, and a secret garden. The Grosby Group/BACKGRID