This is how the Microlino is manufactured, the electric car with a single door

Companies engaged in the manufacture of cars They always keep innovating with new models with the intention of making life more practical for drivers and also being less harmful to the environment. As an example of this, this time we are going to tell you all about microline, a brand electric Micro Mobility Systems.

The model microline, a electric microcar, it is similar to a classic BMW Isetta. Its manufacturing process is carried out in the facilities of Turin, Italy where its prototypes are currently being assembled, tests are carried out and its processes are optimized to take it to the streets soon. According to the company, it is planned to make a total of 5 models.

Among the most outstanding features of the car there is its simple and elegant design, with a different appearance since it only has a door. In addition, it includes a folding roof made of glass that gives it greater rigidity, luminosity and style. Its lights are led and round headlights, mounted on the side mirrors.