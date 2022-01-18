This is how the Microlino is manufactured, the electric car with a single door
Companies engaged in the manufacture of cars They always keep innovating with new models with the intention of making life more practical for drivers and also being less harmful to the environment. As an example of this, this time we are going to tell you all about microline, a brand electric Micro Mobility Systems.
The model microline, a electric microcar, it is similar to a classic BMW Isetta. Its manufacturing process is carried out in the facilities of Turin, Italy where its prototypes are currently being assembled, tests are carried out and its processes are optimized to take it to the streets soon. According to the company, it is planned to make a total of 5 models.
Among the most outstanding features of the car there is its simple and elegant design, with a different appearance since it only has a door. In addition, it includes a folding roof made of glass that gives it greater rigidity, luminosity and style. Its lights are led and round headlights, mounted on the side mirrors.
Photo: Microline
Regarding the manufacture of prototypes, the brand pointed out that they use pressing machines and welding robots.
A small electric car with great autonomy
Little by little the design of microline has been perfected. Since the second prototype, it maintains a 12.5 kW electric motor and reaches a maximum speed of 90 kilometers per hour.
Once it reaches the market it will be available in versions Urban, Sweet Y Competition with different battery capacities and autonomy, including 6, 10, 5 and 14 kWh and 95, 175 and 230 kilometers respectively.
The battery is recharged using a domestic socket and takes approximately four hours to reach 100%.
Due to its dimensions and characteristics, the microline It is considered a quadricycle by the European Union and, in the United States, it is classified as a 3-wheel electric motorcycle, so the regulations to which it is subject are less strict.
East car It has true futuristic touches, not only because of how it looks, but because of its details. For example, it does not have a handle on the front door, so to open it from the outside you need to unlock the door. car with the key and then press a button located under the headlight.
Inside, it has 2 seats and has a capacity of 230 liters of storage space in the trunk. In addition, it includes a digital instrumentation and a touch screen in the central part of the dashboard.
When will the Microlino be ready and how much will it cost?
The production of this model was planned for September 2021. However, due to the health situation and problems in the supply chain, production will begin in March 2022.
The cost of microline 2.0 will be 12 thousand 500 euros, which is equivalent to approximately 287 thousand 500 Mexican pesos. It is expected that 7,500 units will be produced annually, during its first year of life, so production would be constantly increasing over time.
The first units will be distributed in April and May in Swiss, followed by Germany and then the rest of Europe.
