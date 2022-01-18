This is how ‘muscle memory’ can help us stay fit

However, scientists knew that something happened within the muscles themselves when they exercised, especially during weight training, and that these changes influenced how the muscles responded to exercise afterward. “Anecdotally, people say things like, ‘I used to be an athlete, then I took some time off, but my muscles came back as soon as I got back,'” to lift weights again, said Kevin Murach, a professor of health and human performance at the University of Arkansas, who supervised the new study.

Those stories piqued his interest and that of other researchers. They wondered how muscles “remember” previous workouts and how those memories help them recover after a time away from the gym.

Some preliminary animal studies suggested that genes within the nuclei of muscle fibers functioned differently after resistance exercise. Then, in 2018 and 2019, several highly debated studies involving people looked at the epigenetics of resistance training. Epigenetics refers to changes in how genes work, even though the gene itself does not change. For the most part, it’s a process called methylation, in which groups of atoms, called methyl groups, stick to the outside of genes like tiny barnacles, making the genes more or less likely to turn on and make certain things. proteins.

In recent human experiments, resistance exercise changed the methylation patterns of a number of genes in people’s muscles, and those changes were still evident weeks or months later, even after the volunteers stopped exercising and they lost some of their muscle mass. The researchers found that when they started lifting weights again, they regained muscle much faster than when the studies began. In short, his muscles remembered how to bulk up.

However, those studies, while intriguing, lasted a few months at most. It was not yet clear whether exercise performed long before would linger as genetic memory in our muscles, or how many different cells and genes in the muscles would be affected at the epigenetic level by resistance training.