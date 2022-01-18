This is how Angelina Jolie reacted when asked about The Weeknd

In the middle of the year, we were completely shocked to discover that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife and Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend had a date (well maybe it was a simple dinner with friends) and honestly no one ever imagined this crossover.

Since we had somewhat overcome the shock of this unexpected friendship, the couple once again gave something to talk about when they were captured for the second time just a few months later. This second alleged date completely fueled the rumors between the two celebrities who are currently totally single! And honestly no one would blame them for dating.

Angelina Jolie is questioned about her relationship with The Weeknd

In the most recent interview with the actress due to the premiere of her latest movie ‘Eternals’, Angelina Jolie was questioned about the nature of her relationship with the interpreter of ‘Blinding Lights’. The actress was with the talented Mexican Salma Hayek, during her interview with Justin Sylvester for ‘E! Daily Pop’ when the reporter asked, ‘Are your kids more excited about your movie than Marvel or his friendship with the singer of Secrets?’ To which the winner Oscar replied, ‘They’re very excited about this movie, if that’s what you’re asking,’ Jolie replied smiling as she looked at her great friend Salma. ‘They’re very excited about this movie,’ he repeated noncommittally.

The actress’s funny reaction to The Weeknd’s response, surprised his fans who are still waiting to find out what they are up to together, meanwhile, it is speculated that most likely Angelina Jolie and Abel Tesfaye have met for work reasons, since very soon The Weeknd will debut in a series of HBO.