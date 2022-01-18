This advanced smartwatch sinks in, with multiple sports features and huge battery

The Huawei Watch GT 2e can be yours for only 96 euros on Amazon. It is a great sports smartwatch, with many functions and a gigantic battery.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is one of the great protagonists of this beginning of the week, since it has a spectacular offer in amazon. The recommended retail price of this advanced smart watch for sports is 199 euros, but now you can buy it for as little as €96 in the version of black color.

In addition to enjoying a discount of more than 100 euros, you get a smartwatch for sports that has everything you need: comfortable design, good AMOLED screen, water resistance, multiple sports and health functions, and a huge battery for up to two weeks. By the way, you can also choose other colors by paying some more money. For example, the Watch GT 2e from Mint color is for €99.76, while that of White color it’s yours for €99.90, both options on amazon.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT 2e at the best price

That the Huawei Watch GT 2e is a smart watch focused on sports is something that is clear just by looking at its design. This is a model that seeks comfort, with a 43 gram weight and a fluoroelastomer strap offering good breathability. However, this Huawei device can also be used in other areas without clashing at all, for example, at work. Also has water resistance up to 5 ATM.

One of the benefits of this watch is its 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. As we saw in our review of the Huawei Watch GT 2e, it is a screen that looks great even when it is hit by direct light. The processor of the device is Kirin A1, with 16 MB of RAM, 4 GB of internal storage and the operating system developed by Huawei.

As a good sports watch that it is, this smartwatch on sale integrates 15 professional training modes and 85 custom training modes. Thanks to positioning systems GPS and GLONASS, you will not have to take your mobile to register the routes. In terms of health, the Watch GT 2e has a heart rate reader, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep and stress analysis.

We finish with another of the most outstanding components of the smartwatch: its autonomy. The watch integrates a 455mAh battery that can reach up to two weeks of use. As always, it depends on the use of each person, but the autonomy will be good even if the use is demanding. In addition, the smartwatch comes with a magnetic charging base It only takes about an hour to fully charge it.

