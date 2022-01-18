They equip a Tesla with a revolutionary battery and manage to travel 1,200 km on a single charge

The aim of the startup is to solve the problem of anxiety that electric vehicle users suffer due to autonomy.

A Tesla vehicle equipped with a next-generation battery has managed to travel more than 1,200 km on a single charge.

Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) has installed a new battery in a Tesla Model S car, allowing the vehicle to travel a staggering 1,200 kilometers on a single charge. , Twice the typical range of a car of this model it is capable of achieving and more than the highest range of any mass-produced gasoline vehicle.

The ONE test took place in mid-December in Michigan, a nearly 14-hour drive, with a average speed of 88.5 km/h, without stopping, before returning to their headquarters in the city of Novi.

ONE founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz explained that the company managed to install the new battery pack, dubbed the Gemini, in the “same space as the original battery” but using “safer” and more “sustainable” methods. while did not alter the efficiency of the car.

The company’s goal is to show that ranges much longer than the average resistance of a conductor can be achieved and solve the problem of anxiety about the range of electric vehicles which has so far been addressed by installing charging stations in more places. However, there are other obstacles, such as the waiting time it takes to recharge an electric car compared to filling the fuel tank of a traditional vehicle.

“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which is holding back most consumers today,” Ijaz said, adding that the company is now focused on turning this proof-of-concept battery into a new product. “, that will allow long distance travel on a single charge while improving cost and safety by using sustainable materials.

The new battery, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 technology conference in Las Vegas earlier this month, is an innovative lithium iron phosphate design, which the company expects to see used in commercial trucks later this year. .