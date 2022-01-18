They carry out the first knee replacement with the only robotic arm in Puerto Rico

This operation was performed with technology from the only robotic arm of its kind in the entire Caribbean, which helps patients with knee and hip discomfort.

This method contributes to the patient having a faster recovery compared to traditional techniques or technologies.

The Puerto Rico Orthopedic Center of the UPR Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital in Carolina made history by performing the first knee replacement operation with the technology Mako SmartRobotics robotics.

This robot, unique in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, is used to perform knee and hip replacement surgeries. The technology It benefits the patient by facilitating a faster recovery.

“I am very proud and honored to be able to carry out this historic intervention, the first in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, using the MAKO robot. This technology allows us to develop a personalized pre-surgical plan” said Dr. Antonio Otero López, director of the Orthopedics Program at the School of Medicine, who is hip and knee specialist.

The robot records the information from the CT Scan and the patient’s anatomy, then the surgeon analyzes it and makes the necessary adjustments, then the robotic arm makes the cuts, hand in hand with the surgeon, which helps specialists to achieve a surgery of individualized replacement, according to the needs of the patient.

Other attribute behind this innovative intervention is that less soft tissue release and dissection gives the patient the opportunity for a quicker and less painful recovery.

This should translate into greater patient satisfaction, who will have a shorter stay in the hospital and a more effective and successful rehabilitation, assured the specialist.

For her part, Yelitza Sánchez, executive director of the UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla congratulated “the exceptional surgical team in charge of this historic operation. This team is a sample of the excellent staff operating room that our hospital has”

Now the Puerto Rico Orthopedic Center strengthens its offer with this millionaire technology, unique in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, accompanied by the best 100% Board Certified medical faculty and trained in the use of this advanced equipment.

This event initiates a new era within the institution and the Orthopedics program of the Medical Sciences Campus, since the use of this technology allows us to offer patients a shorter stay and a faster recovery, while benefiting their quality of life, allowing them to return to their daily activities more quickly.

According to Dr. Richard Valentín Blasini, specialist in hip and knee replacement at Hospital UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla, “this technology comes to revolutionize the treatment for patients with knee and hip discomfort, since the precision it offers contributes to a better fit for the implant. In this way it is possible to obtain better results for our patients”.

Those interested in obtaining more information about this innovative technology and its advantages when performing knee replacement surgery, or you can contact the Puerto Rico Orthopedic Center of the UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla at 787-625-1015 to coordinate your appointment.

Positive impact for UPR orthopedic residents

The technology Mako SmartRobotics robotics also implies benefits for the residents of the Orthopedics Program of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico, since it will allow them to train in the operation of this equipment.

“As a hospital-academy, the administration and the medical faculty that have been trained in the use of this technology are committed to training future generations of orthopedists in robotic surgery and advanced technology, without the need for them to leave Puerto Rico. Rico,” said the executive director.

For his part, Dr. Carlos Fernández Sifre, medical director of the UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital, stated that, “We are the first hospital in Puerto Rico that has this technology. I feel very proud to be the medical director of the first hospital institution on the Island that has this great benefit for our patients”.