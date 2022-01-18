“They are young entrepreneurs”, subject defends console resellers

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The shortage of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is a big problem that continues in many regions. This is largely due to resellers continually making their own and hoarding the stock of consoles to offer them at high prices.

It seems that this market will continue to be a headache for gamers, especially since there are services that help resellers get the most systems before ordinary consumers.

Jack Bayliss, owner of Aftermarket Arbitrag —a paid service that notifies its subscribers when there is stock of consoles—, defended his business and that of resellers, since he believes that there is nothing wrong with selling and buying systems, since they do it to get ahead and help their families.

The controversy over console resellers continues

Retail chains in various countries have implemented measures to prevent resellers from ending the little stock of new generation consoles. However, the situation has not improved at all and the hoarders still have dozens of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in their hands.

Bayliss made a business out of this, running a $34 subscription service that instantly notifies when stores release stock of a specific product. In this way, they can acquire it before anyone else and the owner of the service gets about $61,000 USD per month.

This practice has left hundreds of players without a console, but Bayliss doesn’t feel any remorse, because he believes that his service helps many people who are very young and want to start a business.

“What they are doing is being entrepreneurs, they are getting ahead, creating an additional income and they are doing something that 90% of the population does not bother to do (…) They spend more time with the family, with their children. We’ve had people who have been able to renovate their house, they’ve bought games for the kids, they’ve bought new cars for their wives, they’ve bought new cars for themselves,” Bayliss said.

He also argued that the reselling of consoles has helped many to pay off their debts and even quit their jobs so they can fully focus on the business. In addition, he said he had a very different perspective on this practice than is normally presented in the media.

“I can see the other side of the coin, the area that the media and the general public who hate us and call us scalpers don’t see. For me, having a PS5 or an Xbox is not a necessity, it’s a luxury, okay? If you can afford to spend £450GBP, spending an extra £100GBP should be pretty marginal, if you have cash ready to spend on that,” added Bayliss.

