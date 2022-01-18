These Xiaomi smartphones prepare the arrival of MIUI 13 and Android 12

Xiaomi has already started rolling out MIUI 13 to several of its models in China. The arrival of this version on the global market to the first models It will take place in the first quarter of the year..

Xiaomi’s high-end last year will be the first to officially receive MIUI 13 that will arrive along with the news that Google has developed for Android 12. However, the company is already taking the first steps to adapt this software to various terminals that were very popular in 2021.

Both the Redmi Note 10 and its Pro version are already preparing to receive the first test versions of the global version of MIUI. Specifically, the Note 10 will soon receive the updates V13.0.1.0.SKGMIXM Y V13.0.1.0.SKGEUXM, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro will receive the V13.0.1.0.SKFMIXM Y V13.0.1.0.SKFEUXM.

And they are not the only ones, the popular POCO F3 has also started internal tests to update to this version. Developers can now enjoy the update V13.0.0.1.SKHMIXM.

Both the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and POCO F3 will be the first to receive the global version of MIUI 13 for their respective brands in a stable way. Although we will still have to wait quite a few weeks for this to happen.

