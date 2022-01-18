These are the games that leave Xbox Game Pass on January 31

We are halfway through January, yesterday was “Blue Monday”, the saddest day of the year, but Xbox Game Pass will make the month much happier with what is coming for this second half. However, like life, it gives us one of lime and one of sand, therefore, it is time to show the games that leave the service on January 31. There aren’t many, so don’t worry too much.

Once you see them here, you can visit the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for yourself, where it will also inform you of those who leave the service. Also, we remind you that all games on the service include a permanent 20% discount, so if you decide to buy them, do so before they are removed!

List leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 31

Nowhere Prophet (Console)

Xeno Crisis (Console)

Cyber ​​Shadow (Console)

Prison Architect (PC Game Pass)

And that is the list, as I have told you, you should not worry. Among others, because you have plenty of time to pass the games before the end of the month, because they are not very long.