The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be equipped with a 2K screen

Last year the popularity of smartphones with folding screens increased remarkably. That is why Xiaomi searches with its Future Mix Fold 2 increase its market share against Samsung which currently has control of 93% of the market.

To try to achieve a better position in the market, Xiaomi will include one of the best screens on the market for this type of device in the second generation of its folding smartphone. The internal screen will consist of a foldable panel with a size of 8.01 inches with 2K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

However, it seems that finally the selfie camera of this model will not be found behind the screen. A feature that for the moment would remain in the normal version.

The secondary screen of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will also significantly improve its specifications compared to the previous generation with a 6.52-inch panel and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Mix Fold 2 has already been previously certified in the IMEI database with the model number 22061218C. A model whose arrival is expected in the middle of the year.

