The Terrible Morales to Chávez Jr: Stop the bullshit, you’re not your dad

Erick “The Terrible” Morales nothing was saved in the talk he had with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.. Through a live on social networks, the former boxer made it clear to “The Son of Legend” that in order to transcend in boxing you need to find your own style and just try to “imitate” to your father.

“The problem is that you just want to imitate your dad. You try to imitate your dad and you can’t, dude. You are very tall and very long. your dad was a undergarment for the weight. You have to understand that,” said the Tijuana native.

“I don’t want to imitate him. I learned to box watching him, but I don’t want to imitate him, I’m not interested in imitating or being, or anything. I think for myself and I don’t want to imitate him. maybe at the beginning I wanted to fight like my dad, but there are many styles that suit me better. For example, your style, the style of these boxers who work more at a distance is better for me,” he replied. Chavez Jr..

Recently the jr it was arrested by the Mazatlan police for alleged possession of weapons, and despite the fact that the situation did not come to light, it did leave one more scandal in his life.

The forceful message of “El Terrible” Morales to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Before ending the talk, “The Terrible” Morales advised Chavez Jr. to get away from all controversy