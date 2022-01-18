What book do you have in your hands?

I just finished the inhabited nights of Alma Delia Murillo and now I am with the house of beauty by Melba Escobar, I am discovering great Latin American female voices.

What makes you give up reading a book?

Start thinking about other things because I disconnect from the story and its characters.

With which cultural character would you like to have a coffee?

with the mothers of empty houses by Brenda Navarro or with the author of The oblivion that we will be, Hector Abad Faciolince.

Do you remember the first book you read?

In Spanish Ana Frank’s diary and at the French Lyceum I discovered authors like Molière and Stendhal since I was little.

How do you like to read, what are your reading habits?

Especially in the mornings when I am clearer and I also take advantage of the hours of waiting on filming. I have always loved to read but since I founded the production company Calité Films with my sister Valentina we are reading more than ever.

What person or cultural event made you change the way you see the world?

I couldn’t say what changed my way of seeing the world but I loved the game it offers Ariadne’s thread, where to see you have to close your eyes.

Is The forgiveness the job where you expose your soul the most?

It is. I don’t play a character. The movement [dirige Chevi Muraday] It serves as a vehicle for me to talk about pain and death but also about resilience, hope and life.

Did forgiveness allow you to ‘resurrect’ after the murder of your father?

It allowed me to go towards life and not stay anchored in rage and anger; move forward, fulfill myself as a woman and as an artist.

What does the stage give you that the screens don’t give you?

The immediacy of the public, the adrenaline and the vertigo that each performance entails. I have never felt so alive. The stage becomes addictive.

How do you see Colombia, a country that strives to establish peace in its territory?

Dialogue to break the cycle of violence and not perpetuate it should be the priority. In the last peace agreement, 15,000 people were able to enter the legal system, but there are still many people who do not value or understand it. That is why it is so important to talk about forgiveness in societies so polarized by ideological differences.

Does criticism matter to you, is it useful to you?

I think you have to learn to read them without being too affected by hook or by crook.

What is the last exhibition you have visited?

Magritte’s at the Thyssen Museum.

What theater work has impacted you lately?

drove me crazy Peeping Tom, which I had the opportunity to see on the Canal. I thought the scenic game that they propose between dance and theater was beastly.

What movie have you seen more times?

At the end of the escape of Godard.

Have you been hooked on any series?

The last foreigner that hooked me was Mare Of Easttown with Kate Winslet and the Spanish Cardo seemed like a very brave bet.

Do you like Spain?

Very much, I am in love with Spain. Of the people, the pulse of its cities, its rural areas, its islands, its beaches, its food, its cultural offer… I love this country that adopted me and is allowing me to develop at all levels.

An idea to improve the cultural situation of the country.

Start encouraging culture when children are young; This can be done from home but it is essential to have the support of schools and institutions. Larger budgets are needed for cinema, for dance… There is no financial support and in this time of pandemic the last thing that is seen is our sector, being fundamental for our society. Without culture there is no identity or future.

Follow the topics that interest you