The SME and its lack of investment in emotional well-being (despite the pandemic) | SME

77% of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) do not have a budget for the emotional well-being of their employees. This information appears in a study prepared by Kenjo, a Human Resources software for SMEs, in collaboration with ifeel and Appinio.

According to this report, 60% of workers feel more stressed since the start of the pandemic. The insecurity of income generates in 42.1% most of their discomfort. Added to this, according to the report, is the difficulty in reconciling work and family life, in 35.2% of cases, especially during teleworking in the midst of a pandemic.

For more than half of the workers, that is, 51% of those surveyed, these last two years have been more difficult to get motivated. In addition, most of them believe that their company has not paid the necessary attention to their mental health.

Added to these data is the fact that 75% of those surveyed would not recommend their company as a good place to work. This is due to, as they have indicated, the lack of incentives to promote work and family reconciliation and of aid to manage the workload.

More time flexibility

The CEO and co-founder of Kenjo, David Padilla, affirms that organizations have an increasingly “relevant role when it comes to implementing plans that guarantee the emotional well-being of their staff, and human resources departments are a fundamental part of that. responsibility. When the employee feels satisfied, their work also improves and has a positive impact on the company as a whole and its objectives”.

Some of the benefits that employees would like to have are, in 46.4% of cases, a flexible work schedule. Behind this, 37.2% of them ask to have days off to take care of their mental well-being, as well as access to psychological help, in 28.2% of cases.

On the other hand, 78.3% of Human Resources professionals claim to be aware that the pandemic has affected the mental health of their staff and 63% consider that their organization has not responded adequately to this fact.