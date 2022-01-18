The scene that almost got Chris Pratt fired from ‘Parks and Recreations’

‘Parks and Recreations’ was the series that made Chris Pratt known, in which he played the boyfriend, a little silly but sweet, of one of the protagonists of the program.

Before getting strong and starring in very successful movies like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ or ‘Jurassic World’, Chris Pratt was known for appearing, along with actors such as Amy Poehler, Adam Scott and Nick Offerman, in the series of comedy ‘Parks and Recreations’, in which he played Andy Dwyer, the boyfriend of one of the parks and gardens department officials, Ann Perkins, who he played, Rashida Jones.

Despite being among great actors, Pratt always stood out for being one of those who improvised the most and who took filming to very funny extremes that often remained in the final cut.

That was what happened in episode 6 of the second season. The team was shooting a scene in which Pratt shows up at his (by then) ex-girlfriend’s house, thinking that she wants to resume the relationship. But he hasn’t really understood anything and his girlfriend, Ann, is meeting with her boss, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler).

In the scene, Pratt had to appear naked with a bouquet of flowers covering his genitals, which he finally removed, horrifying Knope, who found him in front of him.

For the shot, Pratt was wearing flesh-colored briefs that made him appear to be naked without actually being. Several takes were shot, but the result was not quite right. That’s when Pratt got the idea to shoot the next shot really naked.

the moment of the joke NBCUniversal

Poehler’s reaction was explosive and finally it is the one that appears in the series, Pratt apologized for his daring and the whole team ended up laughing at the joke, one more than the actor used to do.

The problem came later when the actor received a letter in which the studio executives were not so understanding. “They wrote to me from NBC telling me to never, EVER, dare to do that again. In the industry there is a protocol on nudity and you have to give the rest of the actors the option not to see them, ”he explained in an interview on the Graham Norton program. “They told me that the warning was serious and that it was the last time they warned me, it couldn’t happen again. They also told me not to talk about the letter in a laughing way”, just what I was doing at the time.

Pratt, in a movement very typical of his personality, ended up framing this letter and currently has it hanging in his home office.

