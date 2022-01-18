The romantic vacations of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey in Mexico, the departure of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: celebrities in a click
teleshow
In addition, Vanessa Hudgens went shopping in West Hollywood, and Jessica Alves went to eat in Brazil.
KEEP READING:
The sad season of Gisela Bernal in Carlos Paz, recently separated from her footballer husband: “The distance affected us”
Paulo Kablan’s emotion in Masterchef: “I am the most weeping police journalist”
Diego Brancatelli contracted coronavirus for the second time: “I hope it will be milder”