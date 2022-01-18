The romantic vacations of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey in Mexico, the departure of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: celebrities in a click

Rest trip. Olivia Culpo chose the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico, as a destination to rest on her vacation with her friends and her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey. It was also his sister Sophia. There, they enjoyed a sunny day and cooled off in the sea (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Hailey Bieber was photographed leaving her Pilates class at a private salon in West Hollywood, carrying a juice she had just bought. The model, and wife of Justin Bieber, wore a sports set of metallic pink leggings and a white long-sleeved shirt

Romantic date. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Milan (Italy) and the artist wore the spectacular engagement ring that the musician gave her weeks ago when he proposed to her

Vanessa Hudgens worked out at a private gym in West Hollywood, then went on a shopping spree where she bought an iced coffee. He wore a green sports outfit that he combined with white sneakers and socks, a gray jacket and a black fanny pack.

Friends night. Jessica Alves went to eat with a friend at an exclusive restaurant in São Paulo, Brazil, and posed for the photographers who found her at the door of the place. She wore a blue outfit that she matched with her shoes and bag.

Iggy Azalea was photographed leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant. She wore a black outfit, an oversize jean jacket, a printed mask and an animal print bag

Demi Moore was photographed leaving a private gym after taking a training class. She was seen carrying a box, a drink and her car keys. He wore a black and white sports outfit, face mask and sunglasses

Workday. Annita had a working day in Los Angeles: the singer filmed her new video clip, and for this she wore a red dress with ruffles and tulle that did not go unnoticed

She set a trend with her look. Madonna went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood and surprised with her outfit: a black faux leather jacket, a white pleated skirt with some prints, long stockings, patent leather boots and sunglasses.

Celebration night. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated the actor’s birthday. To do this, they invited a group of friends to eat at the exclusive Mother Wolf restaurant in Hollywood (Photos: The Grosby Group)

