The reinforcement on the far right, a headache for America

America has had a difficult winter. Although, in Coapa have made a clean to renew their squad, the hirings have not had the same effectiveness as the casualties, proof of this is that the position that Santiago Solari has been asking for more for a few months now is a real headache for the board.

Some time ago, the Indiecito pointed out that Leo Suarez -who occupied that area- did not have the football conditions required for their game system. Now, the Argentine was transferred to Saints; however, that square has not been able to be covered despite different attempts that the leaders have made for a reinforcement.

URIEL ANTUNA

The first man on the agenda was Uriel Antuna. Initially, an exchange with Guadalajara in which Sebastian Cordova will go to Flock and the mentioned player to Coapa; but nevertheless, Antuna He did not give in on his economic claims, in addition to the fact that they did not give him certainty of ownership, issues that in the end made him not sign.

Brian Ocampo

One of the options that most excited the fans and that was close to the Nest It was Brian Ocampo. The Uruguayan winger entered into negotiations that at first were on the right track as he was a free player; however, his representative requested a higher amount of money for the signing bonus with the intention of leaving money to National and have their respective commission. That led to the negotiation coming to an end. Nowadays, Ocampo signed a contract renewal with the Handbag, so he will play with them for at least another year.

PABLO SOLARI

Once the option of Ocampo, the directive of the creams bet heavily on Pablo Solari, the Argentine right winger from colo colo little by little he has consolidated with the Chilean team to the point of being the undisputed starter and one of the darlings of his fans. More than one offer was submitted by America to the Cacique for 80 percent of the player’s pass; however, the club declared the footballer non-transferable so that he could play with them the Libertadores Cup.

At this time, the directors americanists They are working hard for a new player to try to add to the team, but now they are beginning to have time on them because despite the fact that the international pass book closes on February 3, the tournament will advance and will not wait for the Millions.