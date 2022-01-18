The Regional Film Library pays tribute to the FICC of Cartagena for its 50th anniversary

MURCIA. The Francisco Rabal Regional Film Library will screen this Monday a new film within the cycle that has begun this year dedicated tol Cartagena International Film Festival (FICC), which recently commemorated his 50th anniversary, one of the oldest film festivals in the country and the oldest in the Region of Murcia. In this festival around a hundred audiovisual works are exhibited in different sections and activities, conferences and workshops related to the world of cinema are carried out

The tribute to the Cartagena festival includes a selection of the most outstanding films that have been screened throughout its half century of history. “In the Francisco Rabal cinematheque you can see the best cinema, both national and international, classics, and the latest works by great Spanish and American directors,” Palazón pointed out.

The film, winner of three Goya awards, for best new director, supporting actor and revelation actor, dark blue almost black (Daniel Sanchez Arevalo, 2006), is screened this Monday at 6:00 p.m. This director’s first feature is a film of characters, but also of powerful and original stories, presented as a stylized tragedy with fortunate touches of humor.

The cycle continues this Tuesday with the projection of Border (ali abbassi, 2018); on the 25th, with the cult film The battleship Potemkin (YE Eisenstein, 1925), and on the 26th, with the classic war film The Navarone canyons (J. Lee Thompson, 1961), shot at the Monte de las Cenizas battery, in the Sierra de Atamaría of Cartagena.

Some of the thirteen selected titles are: the big blue (Luc Besson, 1988), which is screened on January 31; the lucky star (Ricardo Franco, 1997), on February 14; 1492. The conquest of paradise (Ridley Scott, 1992), on March 1 and 2; Y Shark (Steven Spielberg, 1975), on March 18. Information about the cycle can be seen on the Filmoteca website.

The general director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA), José Ramón Palazón, stated that “this anniversary has been a socio-cultural event in the city of Cartagena. The Festival is a meeting of international stature, masterfully directed by Esther Baeza and whose presidency is held by Nacho Ros. The Filmoteca, as is logical, could not be oblivious to this event and has wanted to pay tribute to our colleagues, programming this retrospective cycle”.