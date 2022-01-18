The reason why Nicolas Cage named his son after Superman

If there is something that characterizes Nicolas CageIt’s your personality. Basically, because they have luxurious and very “particular” tastes, they have always made it stand out from the rest. On this occasion, we remember the reason or the reason you had for which he named his son after Superman.

Nicolas Cage and his desire for superheroes

It is evident that that personality or those special tastes that you have Nicolas Cage They are not just limited to properties or cars. That desire to be different has led him to change his surname to a more “special” one as well as to name your child after your favorite superhero, Superman.

Although as an actor he is already recognized by the name Nicolas Cage, this it’s not his real last name. His birth name is Nicholas Kim Coppola. A few decades ago he decided to change it, not only to escape the burden he carried for being the nephew of the famous director Francis Ford Coppola, but also because of the great admiration he had for the Marvel superhero Luke Cage since he was a child.

Although that strange idea of ​​changing his last name to that of a superhero may have sounded a bit far-fetched to some, for Nicolas it was quite the opposite. He even turned it into a family tradition and so it was that he decided to call his son also as a Super Hero.

Nicolas Cage named his son after Superman

When Nicolas Cage became a father, he himself was the one chose the name for his son in honor of Superman. According to the actor’s statements, he named one of his 2 children “Kal-El”. It is worth noting that it is the original name of Clark Kent. When he explained the reason why he chose that superhero, he assured that that name symbolizes kindness, originality and the United States of America.

He also made it very clear what his passion is for the world of superheroes. He has come to show the dozen pieces of collection that he has acquired. They probably cost him a fortune, but the actor has no problem showing off.

In fact, he proudly showed off one of his most notorious acquisitions: the first original copy of “Superman” for 130 thousand dollars. It was a piece that – when it was ruined – he sold for 1.7 million.

All very strange, but Nicolas Cage He did make it clear that he caters to all tastes. Would you dare to do the same?