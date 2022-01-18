‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story’ reign in a sad Golden Globes

With the world of film and television turning their backs on them completely, the Golden Globes celebrated their saddest and most irrelevant edition this Sunday with an event without Hollywood stars or television broadcasts that crowned “The Power of the Dog” and the new “West Side Story”.

In a normal year, the chronicles of the Golden Globes would review the surprises of the winners, comment on the most outstanding “looks” of the red carpet and highlight the most striking or exciting speeches of Hollywood figures.

But nothing has been normal this year for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) awards.

Entangled in numerous accusations of lack of diversity and corruption against the HFPA and under the shadow of the boycott of the small and big screen industry, the Golden Globes were held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Angeles (USA) with a small private event behind closed doors, without a televised gala, without a red carpet, without Hollywood stars and without an accredited press.

Only a handful of members of the HFPA and guests of its social programs attended what is traditionally known as “the prelude to the Oscars.”

Far from the fascinating glamor of other editions and without a great television show to uncork the Hollywood awards season, the winners of these atypical and extravagant Golden Globes were revealed live on the HFPA’s social networks and in a press release when the act ended.

Apart from controversy, two films were the big winners of these Golden Globes: Netflix’s western “The Power of the Dog” and the new look at “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg.

“The Power of the Dog” took home three awards: best dramatic film, best direction for filmmaker Jane Campion and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

For its part, the “remake” of “West Side Story” also won a triplet with the awards for best comedy or musical film, best actress for the Hispanic Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress for the also Latina Ariana DeBose.

Will Smith defeated Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) as best actor in a dramatic film for “King Richard”, but the Spanish interpreter had the consolation of seeing that Nicole Kidman, his partner in “Being the Ricardos”, won the Golden Globe for best dramatic actress.

On the other hand, Andrew Garfield won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy film for “tick, tick…BOOM!” of the versatile Latin artist Lin-Manuel Miranda, a category in which the Hispanic Anthony Ramos had been nominated for “In the Heights”.

Disney’s Colombian-inspired film “Encanto” won the Golden Globe for best animated film and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese “Drive My Car” received the award for best feature film in a language other than English, a category in which Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” was also nominated.

Alberto Iglesias (“Parallel Mothers”) and Germaine Franco (“Encanto”) were the two Hispanic tricks in the category of best soundtrack, but the award went to Hans Zimmer (“Dune”).

For his part, Kenneth Branagh won the award for best screenplay for “Belfast” and Billie Eilish won the best song category for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name, which left the song “Two oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Encanto”.

‘Succession’ and ‘Hacks’ win on TV

As for television, “Succession” swept the dramatic sections with three statuettes: best dramatic series, best actor (Jeremy Strong) and best supporting actress (Sarah Snook).

Hispanic Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won the Golden Globe for best actress in a dramatic series for “Pose.”

For its part, “Hacks” was crowned best comedy or musical series and its protagonist Jean Smart also took the award for best actress.

Bringing together the distinctions of “Succession,” “Hacks” and “Pose,” HBO/HBO Max outclassed its rivals in the television awards by collecting six statuettes in total.

In another sense, Jason Sudeikis was chosen as best actor in a musical or comedy series for “Ted Lasso”.

“The Underground Railroad” was the winner in the section for best miniseries or television movie, a format in which Kate Winslet for “Mare of Easttown” and Michael Keaton for “Dopesick” took the awards for best actress and best actor, respectively .

Finally, the great phenomenon of “Squid Game” did not leave empty as O Yeong-su won the award for best supporting actor in a series.