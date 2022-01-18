The position that Club América would take in the case of Colo-Colo by Pablo Solari

The Eagles of America they have suffered and quite a lot, in the talks with South American teams. first by Brian Ocampowho flirted with him Cream blue, but that will finally continue in the National Football Club of Uruguay. and then for Paul Solari, whose Colo-Colo at one point he said yes and finally no.

Apparently, the authorities of the Nest in contacts with their peers Cacique they were able to know what was the amount they wanted for the Argentine winger. The problem arose when they received the response after the formal proposal. The Chileans They refused because they consider the player in question essential for the commitments they must face in the first half of the year.

However. The board of directors of the Eagles of America with Santiago Baths at the head, along with the coaching staff commanded by the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari, they do not want to be left with the desire to add a striker from abroad for the rest of the regular phase of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX.

In this regard, El Francotirador of the RÉCORD newspaper reported this Tuesday, January 18, that in Coapa they do not turn off the radar despite the disappointments suffered recently. In fact, the intention would still be to be able to find an element with characteristics similar to those shown Paul Solari of Colo-Colo from Chile.

Colo-Colo would have offered America to transfer Pablo Solari in the middle of the year

According to the media cited above, the Colo-Colo, along with his explanation of the reason for his withdrawal, he would have commented to the bosses of the Eagles of America that, once the 2021/2022 season is over, they would be willing to negotiate with Paul Solari and for an amount less than what they offered at these hours.