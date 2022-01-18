The photos of the Kardashians that show that they are identical to their grandmother Mary Jo Campbell

Elegant and successful, that’s how you could define Mary Jo Campbell, the mother of Kris Jenner and grandmother of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. In addition to maintaining a great style at his more than 80 years, The grandmother has inherited more than good genes, since she has also proven to be a business woman.

“My mother is the one who started it all. She had to look for life from a very young age and has taught us all to be independent and strong women”, mentioned the ‘momager‘ in an episode of his reality show family.

After a brief marriage (which lasted just 2.5 months), Mary Jo felt terrible that her family spent everything they had on that wedding, but “She followed her heart” and she did it to help her daughters get ahead. Actually, in the next photo from her wedding she looks a lot like Kendall, don’t you think so?

The Kardashian’s granny founded a boutique called Shannon & Co., in La Jolla, San Diego, California, where she still sells children’s clothing when she’s not with her famous granddaughters.

Kriss Jenner shared some beautiful postcards with her entire family, including her mother, last Christmas. But that’s not the only time we’ve seen MJ, as he calls himself, enjoying his granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

There are several photos in which Mary Jo Campbell has come to light; however, one of the most representative occasions was when she collaborated in Kim’s cosmetics campaign in 2018 and, in the photos that bring together the three generations, you can see that they really are very similar, above all, when compared to Kriss, as the same shade of hair accentuates her features more.

At 87 years old, MJ has proven to be a muse for her granddaughters and a very current granny, So much so that we can see her in several Instagram photos and videos posing with filters or even taking a casual ride in her car. In fact, Kim once revealed that she has an Instagram account to “spy” on them.

On her last birthday, Kim dedicated these emotional words to her:

“You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and you have taught me so much about life, love and relationships! I am so grateful to have you by my side to always come when I need someone to keep me all the way through! I love you so much and I hope today is magical for you grandma. I love you so much!” Kanye West’s ex-wife wrote in an emotional post.