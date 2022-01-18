The new tequila entrepreneurs – López-Dóriga Digital

Not long ago, the arrival of more Hollywood stars in the Tequila industry became official, and there is George Clooney with Casamigos, which was later sold for a billion dollars in June 2017 to Diageo, or models like Kendall Jenner who does not It was criticized a lot for having “disguised” Mexican cultural elements with traditional garments, where it later presented a sustainable project to empathize with the original people of its spirit drink. Michael Jordan, who is now a partner of “Cincoro” Tequila, LeBron James, owner of Lobos 1707, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who launched Teremana at the end of 2019.

But today Mark Wahlberg breaks the market, with “Blue Arrow”, where Aron Marquez and professional golfer Abraham Ancer are involved. Today Flecha Azul makes five different tequilas: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino and Extra Añejo, but they are only available in California, Texas, Nevada and Georgia, but by 2022 they want to place it throughout the United States. How many more celebrities will join this great industry? It remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that we will see more bombastic names of those who bet on becoming millionaires with this industry in which there are successful cases but also great failures.

Before, there were no social networks as promoters of products, much less a globalized industry with a high demand for the drink from Jalisco. Wahlberg knows how to enhance his image with his followers and make his Mexican product more attractive. He is a well-liked actor in the film industry, and has been able to connect very well with his fans around the world. Today Tequila is the most demanded drink in the North American country, only in 2021 its sales reached 3 thousand 350 million dollars in 11 months, which represents an increase of 41% compared to the same period of the previous year. It has also joined one of the three most demanded products, including avocado, beer. Together the three products have sold 35 thousand 275 million dollars, which means an increase of 15%. So there is room for more stars to come to this business. Place your bets who will be next.

Izzi Mazatlan

Izzi officially arrives in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, to offer its attractive and competitive telecommunications services (telephony, high-speed internet and pay television) with a modern 750-kilometer fiber optic network, which will have the possibility in 2022 , to provide service to 80 thousand homes. With this strategy, izzi will bring its great entertainment content to the inhabitants of that city, thanks to the fact that it is the largest aggregator of streaming platforms in the country.

Your investment will generate, in a first stage, more than 100 direct jobs, executives who will have in their offer of services Triple Play Packages (internet, TV, fixed telephony), high-speed fiber optic Internet, Unlimited Telephony, Packages from 30 up to 1,000 megabytes of speed, additional izzitv extension free for 12 months

All streaming platforms in one place: Netflix, Disney+, Star+, HBOmax, Amazon Prime Video, and premium TV channel offerings.

izzi Mazatlán, joins its network of great relevance in the Mexican Northwest, and the more than 90 locations in the Mexican Republic where it offers its services, fulfilling its commitment to increase its coverage to provide thousands of new homes with the best connectivity and the greatest entertainment.

[email protected]

@juliopilotzi