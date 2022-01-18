The networks overreact to a photo of Jennifer Aniston’s hair with moisture | beauty, latest

It doesn’t fail. Every time an actress, model or singer publishes a selfie In social networks with natural hair and a washed face (or at least, without obvious makeup) it becomes viral. Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyoncé, Cindy Crawford, Adele or Rihanna have done it, to name just a few, and now Jennifer Aniston joins the list. At 52, the actress friends She has posted a couple of images in which she poses wrapped in a white towel with her hair curly “because of the humidity”, as she has written, and, apparently, without a drop of makeup. The publication already exceeds three million ‘likes’ – and counting – and among the hundreds of thousands of comments, the most repeated applaud her commitment to appearing “natural”, despite the fact that her hair is far from what for many means real frizzy hair.

“Finally we see Jenn’s real hair”, “Finally a beautiful woman who really admits and shows how she has her hair after getting out of bed or having a bad hair day” or “This also happens in Hollywood” are some of the most repeated comments. The actress has accompanied the image with a brief “Ok, humidity… here we go”, but she does not forget to mention LolaVie, the brand of hair care products that she has recently launched. References to the chapter friends in which Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox) ends up with frizzy hair due to the humidity of Barbados have not been long in coming.

The stir caused in networks is still striking considering that the actress’s hair is closer to perfectly disheveled surf waves than to a real hair disaster. It is also not the first time that Aniston has flaunted her naturalness on her Instagram account, which made history by becoming the fastest reaching million followers on this social network when she launched it in 2019. Just a few months ago it was done viral another image in which he also posed with wavy hair, cap and sweatshirt from Friends. What is certain is that this formula works for him.



Despite the fact that in a digital environment monopolized by filters that erase imperfections and clone features, it is appreciated that a less faked image is promoted, the trend #nomakeup among the famous, which for a few years has not stopped gaining followers, it is also a form of marketing. “The illusion of a washed face is a tool that today sells cosmetics and magazines,” Brenda Otero wrote in an article published in 2014, when this trend was beginning to take off on Instagram. Although more and more celebrities show their face or hair without artifice, it is rare that they reveal dark circles, pimples or a true hair disaster. Sometimes they resort to a little imperceptible makeup and they have always received previous aesthetic treatments that most of their followers will not be able to afford.

Be that as it may, the almost 40 million followers of Jennifer Aniston on her Instagram account applaud knowing how one of the most iconic long hairs of recent times is when the conditions are not optimal to maintain the perfect straightening. Behind the hairstyle that gave a haircut its name –the Rachel– hides a hair that, like that of any neighbor’s son, is affected by humidity, rain or a bad day. “Thank God you are a real person,” one of her followers overreacted.